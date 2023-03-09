SIERRA VISTA − There’s a real happening over at the Buena High School softball field.
New Buena new head coach Shannel Blackshear is busy ironing out all the glitches, along with assistant coach Mike Tomooka, in preparation for the 2023 season.
Blackshear was a star infielder for the Colts in 2009 and takes over the head coaching duties, while Tomooka, a well-known educator in Sierra Vista with more than 42 years of experience coaching young men and women on the softball and baseball fields, will be her right arm, so to speak.
Blackshear comes to Buena with a resume that’ll make your head spin. She was the assistant softball coach at Case Western Reserve University in 2016.
She received her bachelor of arts degree in sociology from Wisconsin in 2014 and her master of education in recreation and sports management from Arkansas in 2016.
As a player on the Wisconsin Badgers (2010-13), she was the all-time leader in RBIs, walks, and home runs.
To say the team is in good hands is an understatement.
Blackshear is certainly excited about the upcoming season with a mixture of returnees (seven) and new players (11) and will rely heavily on her lone senior, first baseman Janessa Antemann, to lead the Colts.
“The thing that is so wonderful about having such a good mix of players of all ages is that there is so much room for growth, and the girls are coming out every day and working hard to get better,” Blackshear said.
Additionally, junior Katie Serna will return to the mound this season.
According to Blackshear, Serna will pitch a lot of innings for the Colts as the season progresses.
“Serna has also been one of our most reliable hitters the past two seasons,” Blackshear said. “Along with Serna on offense is power-hitting junior Jazminn DeLaCruz. Not only is she a tough out and will battle through counts, but she is coming into the season with a year of varsity experience under her belt.”
Blackshear is also excited about what the newcomers will bring to the table.
