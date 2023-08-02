New face to lead Benson volleyball this season

Jackie Blaschke, who played volleyball at Benson High School and went on to play at Chandler-Gilbert Community College and at William Penn University in Oskaloosa, Iowa, is Benson's new volleyball coach.

 Linda Lou Lamb special to the h/r

BENSON − The Benson High School volleyball program will be seeing a few new faces on and off the court in the 2023-24 season, including new head coach Jackie Blaschke.

Her experience and enjoyment of the sport has Blaschke returning to her alma mater’s courts to lead the Bobcats’ program.

