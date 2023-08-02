BENSON − The Benson High School volleyball program will be seeing a few new faces on and off the court in the 2023-24 season, including new head coach Jackie Blaschke.
Her experience and enjoyment of the sport has Blaschke returning to her alma mater’s courts to lead the Bobcats’ program.
Blaschke, who graduated from Benson in 2002, competed in volleyball four years. Her senior year she and her team were undefeated in the conference, taking the title under head coach Fred Comaduran. She competed for two years as a setter/libero at Chandler-Gilbert Community College, finishing her collegiate play as a setter her junior year at William Penn University in Oskaloosa, Iowa.
“Volleyball is just a fun sport: how hard you can hit, dive for a ball and pick it up, just see what you can do,” Blaschke said. “It’s a team sport where you have to work with each other. Volleyball has always been fun for me.”
Blaschke hopes to continue developing a solid volleyball program that starts at the middle school with A, B, and C teams that are coached by her sister, Audrey Chapman, a 2001 Benson alumni, who also competed in volleyball.
“The middle school and the high school volleyball seasons are almost at the same time of the year which is a good thing; we will be working with each other to help develop both programs,” she said.
With the number of athletes vying for positions on the freshman, junior varsity and varsity squads continually growing (more than 40 have already signed up for tryouts), the excitement is definitely in the air with tryouts beginning on Monday, Aug. 7.
“This year I’m excited to see the potential in these girls coming together to be champions; I think we have a good group of girls and lots of talent,” Blaschke said. “We have some all-around players this year that we are going to work with to pick up the tempo and run some quicker plays, not just the basic sets to the hitters.”
The Bobcats coaching staff also includes freshman coach Stacie Hartman, junior varsity coach Angie Palmer and assistant Kyle Vargas, and assistant varsity coach McKenzie Elmer.
“This is my first-year coaching at the high school but last year I helped at the middle school where we took the CAC (Cochise Athletic Conference) championship and I coached one year of club volleyball,” said Hartman, a setter for the Animas, New Mexico, high school volleyball team that took the 2A state titles her junior and senior years (2000 and 2001). “We have a big group of freshmen who are all amazing; I’m really excited with all the potential that they have – they have so much talent.”
“I’m excited about coaching the JV this year,” said third-year coach Palmer, a 1992 Benson alumni who also competed for four years in volleyball. “Because I did coach the freshmen last year, I’m excited to see their progression and how much they’ve improved.”
The Bobcats will scrimmage Sahuarita, Mountain View and Sahuaro on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Sahuarita. The varsity will be competing in the TUSD Girls Volleyball Invitational on Sept. 1-2 at Palo Verde High Magnet in Tucson.
Their first regular season game will be at home on Thursday, Sept. 7, against the Douglas Bulldogs of the 4A Gila Region.
Blaschke is looking forward to a positive season in all aspects of the game.
“I want people to see that Benson is a very respectable team, not only in the way that we play but the people that we are – kind and supportive,” she said.
