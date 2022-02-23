BENSON − The Benson Bobcats girls softball team is back on the field, preparing for their 2022 season and what they hope will be another shot at the 2A state championship.
The Bobcats finished their 2021 season with a 20-2 record and a 2A East Region championship. They came up short with a 3-2 loss to the River Valley Dust Devils of the 2A West region in the state title game.
This year the team is led by 2007 Benson graduate Bert Cardenas. This is his 12th year working with the schools’ softball teams, having coached at the middle school and high school levels.
As a first-year varsity coach, Cardenas has many goals that tie into the strong traditions of the Bobcats softball program.
“We want to have a successful year and to keep and continue to build on the traditions we have in softball, traditions that our players have grown up with — and that’s what they know,” Cardenas said. “We want to continue to build strong team relationships with the kids, to continue to teach them the game that they have come to love. Of course, we would also like to win. Winning is a byproduct of hard work and our players definitely work hard.
“I’m excited for this year. Coaching softball has always been one of the things I most enjoy.”
Assistant coaches include Brittney Batten, Clint Wilharm, Trey Francione and Jeff Darwin. Quick to praise the coaching staff, Cardenas gives credit to all involved.
“I’ve learned a lot from all the coaches I’ve worked with,” Cardenas said. “We all worked together, we are all good friends, and we all still bounce ideas off each other. They have all helped me get to this point. We share the responsibilities during practices and during games.”
Like Cardenas, the assistant coaches are excited.
“We’re a young team with only two well-experienced senior players,” Francione said. “We do have juniors who will help carry the load for us and underclassmen who are learning a lot very quickly. I’m very excited for the season; we’re Benson softball — we expect to be in the state playoffs.”
Upper-class members of the team know strong traditions have been built into the Benson softball program; they always are ready to step up.
“I think we have a lot of potential this year to go all the way to state; I’m very excited for this season,” said senior Shaylin Taylor, who plays shortstop, first base, and outfield. “I’m glad that my last year playing high school softball is with this group of girls because I’ve been playing with them my whole life.”
“I want our team to become even stronger this year and continue to grow and be even stronger next year,” said junior Celina Wilharm, in her third year as a pitcher and shortstop. “I want to continue our good team camaraderie and working hard together. We do need to fill the holes from the seniors who graduated last year and bring up the younger girls on the team to be better and ready for the future of our season. Just working as a team and being the best, we can be.”
The Bobcats will again be in the 2A East Region. Teams include the Bisbee Pumas, Morenci Wildcats, Pima Roughriders, Tombstone Yellow Jackets, and Willcox Cowgirls.
Benson opens the season in the 28th Annual Dorado Classic Feb. 24-26 at Lincoln Park in Tucson. The first home game is Tuesday, March 1 against the Pima Roughriders.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.