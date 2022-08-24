ELFRIDA − For the third time in four years, there is a new head football coach at Valley Union.
Skyler Hill has taken over as head coach. He replaces Brandon Gilbreth, who coached for two seasons and replaced John Estelle.
Valley Union went 4-4 overall last year, 2-3 in conference, one of three teams from the 1A South to qualify for the 1A state playoffs. Several Blue Devil players then came down with COVID and as a result, Valley Union was forced to forfeit its state playoff game to Hayden.
A coaching change was made during the offseason and Hill, who was born and raised in the White Mountains, owns a meat packing business in Elfrida, served as an assistant coach last year under Gilbreth and whose wife, Shawna, is the girls varsity volleyball coach at VU, was named head coach.
Assisting him this year are Brandon Evans and Cody Essary. Evans is the father of junior Kohan Evans, the quarterback and linebacker at VUHS. Evans played sparingly last year at QB, throwing for 105 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions.
“I feel grateful to be given this opportunity,” Hill said. “We are looking better and better every day. My only concern is a lot of these younger players have never got the opportunity to touch a football until their freshman year. But thanks to Cole Christinant starting up valley youth football this year those younger kids will have that opportunity that these guys didn’t get and I’m very excited about that.”
Anchoring the offensive line this year will be senior Angel Vasquez who also plays on the defensive line.
Alongside him will be seniors Will Smith, Luke Essary (Cody Essary’s son) and Rodrigo Rodriguez, junior Jason Noble and sophomore Marshall Larson.
Senior Laris Two Moons will see action at wide receiver and linebacker.
Senior Cody Pena will be in the backfield along with junior Isiah Valdez and sophomores Dylan Mitchell and Steven Delacruz. Junior tight end Elijah Riesgo is expected to be a major contributor, as will junior running back and linebacker Isaiah Valdez and sophomore Sam Ucatz, who plays wide receiver and defensive back.
Without going into much detail, Hill says he plans on using a balanced attack of run and pass.
“We’ve added a completely new offensive and defensive scheme this year and want to focus on perfecting it,” he said. “The defense looks strong and aggressive. Just to name a few standouts, Smith, Essary and Two Moons.”
Valley Union remains in the 1A South Region along with St. David, which played for the state championship last season and was soundly defeated by undefeated Mogollon.
Other teams in the region are, Baboquivari, Duncan, Fort Thomas, Kearny Ray and San Manuel.
“The 1A South is very tough and I think it’s anyone’s game,” Hill said.
The Blue Devils kicked off their season Aug. 19 versus Hayden and will host Ray on Friday, Aug. 26.
Homecoming will be Sept. 16 versus San Manuel and Senior Night is Sept. 23 against St. David.
“I’m excited and so is my team,” Hill said when asked about the upcoming season.
