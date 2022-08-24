Purchase Access

ELFRIDA − For the third time in four years, there is a new head football coach at Valley Union.

Skyler Hill has taken over as head coach. He replaces Brandon Gilbreth, who coached for two seasons and replaced John Estelle.

