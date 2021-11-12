DOUGLAS — The Cochise College women’s basketball team kicked off its season Thursday, taking on Community Christian College in a tournament at Eastern Arizona College.
Results of the game were not available at press time.
This year’s team consists of four sophomores and nine freshmen.
“I feel like we have a great combination of guards and post players,” incoming freshman Deyana Bogan of Las Vegas said. “Our chemistry is going to be there so this season should be fun.”
For Bogan, versatility is the name of her game as the 6-foot-1 freshman says she can play all over the court offensively.
“I play the four and the five position but I am also trying to get in at small forward,” she said. “ At small forward, my height allows me a greater mismatch against smaller defenders.”
Bogan committed to Cochise in January during her senior year at Centennial High in Las Vegas.
“It was definitely stressful, I came into my last season with zero offers so it was more of like a grind season for me,” Bogan said. “I picked Cochise because of the family-like atmosphere and support it has. It is also close to home so it is easy for me to travel back and forth.”
While Bogan is a flight away from home, not all of her teammates have the same luxury.
Coming from Santa Cruz de Tenerife in Spain’s Canary Islands, sophomore Corina Suarez Tudela lists the way basketball is played in the U.S. as the biggest difference.
“Basketball over here is definitely stronger and more physical than it is in other areas,” Suarez said.
Growing up in Spain, Suarez is a huge fan of Real Madrid.
“I do not know why I chose them but I love Madrid, it is such a nice city and the team is as well,” she said. “Soccer is like basketball in a way in that it requires passing and footwork to succeed.”
Though the returning sophomore considers herself a shooter, her favorite player is former NBA point guard and streetball legend Jason “White Chocolate” Williams.
“Williams did different things than other guards and made plays you would never expect to see,” Suarez said. “He always surprised you with his game.”
Just like Bogan, Suarez believes women’s Coach Misty Opat is the best fit to help further develop their skills.
“After having conversations with Coach Opat, I wanted her to help me work on my game,” Suarez said. “I like playing on this team because sharing the ball is important and basketball is a team sport.”
Cochise is scheduled to face Morton College on Friday and Frank Phillips College on Saturday. Both games are at EAC.
Conference play for the Apache women begins next week with road games Nov. 17 at Scottsdale and Nov. 20 at Mesa.
