New turf arrives at DHS

Crews from Hellas Construction were busy Monday working on installing the new synthetic turf at Armando de Lucas Stadium in Douglas.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

DOUGLAS — Three large semitrucks arrived at Armando de Lucas Stadium Thursday with the new synthetic turf Douglas High School is getting for its football field.

Work crews from Hellas Construction — which are doing the installation — began working over the weekend, picking up where the previous crew left off and continuing with the installation.

The Douglas Bulldogs’ season opener with Bisbee is not scheduled until Sept. 10 in Douglas, giving Hellas installation crews three weeks to complete the project and hopefully have the field ready.

Should the installation not be completed by Sept. 10 the Bisbee vs. Douglas game will be moved to Bisbee.

