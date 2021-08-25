featured New turf arrives at DHS By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Bruce Whetten Author email Aug 25, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.77 Per Week Crews from Hellas Construction were busy Monday working on installing the new synthetic turf at Armando de Lucas Stadium in Douglas. Bruce Whetten Herald/Review CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER ALERTS • LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute. DOUGLAS — Three large semitrucks arrived at Armando de Lucas Stadium Thursday with the new synthetic turf Douglas High School is getting for its football field.Work crews from Hellas Construction — which are doing the installation — began working over the weekend, picking up where the previous crew left off and continuing with the installation.The Douglas Bulldogs’ season opener with Bisbee is not scheduled until Sept. 10 in Douglas, giving Hellas installation crews three weeks to complete the project and hopefully have the field ready.Should the installation not be completed by Sept. 10 the Bisbee vs. Douglas game will be moved to Bisbee. What is NABUR? Join the online forum Discuss this article with your neighbors or join the community conversation. Click here to get access Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Turf Season Opener Douglas Bulldogs Sport Hellas Douglas High School Installation Armando De Lucas Stadium Hellas Construction Work Ready Bruce Whetten Douglas Dispatch Author email Follow Bruce Whetten Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Former Tombstone officer gives up certification after investigation Homegrown Sheriff's deputy strives to make a difference at Naco school Cochise County an earth fissure hot spot Group on the hunt for 170,000 signatures to challenge new state statutes For new Buena coach, 'volleyball is a way of life' Good Morning; Mall making a comeback Free drive-thru COVID testing available Active 2021 monsoon not over yet DPD begins investigation into homicide Drug Court returning to Cochise County, officials say Member Services Subscription services on how to active digital access, missing newspaper, stop/starts etc. Click here for Member Services Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Herald/Review Media Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
