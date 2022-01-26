NFL Hall of famer James Lofton to be guest speaker at Best of Preps event

Herald/Review Media is excited to announce that the Best of Preps recognition event will be back in person on Thursday, June 9, at Buena High School. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the spotlight returns with special guest speaker NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver James Lofton.
“As we searched for our keynote speaker for 2022, I felt Hall of Famer James Lofton would be perfect as his 15-year career as a wide receiver in the NFL crossed three decades and five teams,” Herald/Review Media publisher Jennifer Sorenson said. “He also has been a wide receivers coach in the league and continues a career in football as an NFL analyst with CBS. You could say I was slightly biased in our speaker selection as a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan, but Lofton ultimately played in three Super Bowls with the Buffalo Bills with Jim Kelly as his QB.”
Lofton played wide receiver in the NFL from 1978-1993. He was with the Packers from 1978-1986 before joining the Los Angeles Raiders from 1987-1988. He then played for the Buffalo Bills 1989-1992 and the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles in 1993.
He enjoyed much of his success during his years in Green Bay and was eight times named to the Pro Bowl, seven of those with the Packers. Lofton was the first NFL player to amass 14,0000 receiving yards in a career and became just the second player in league history to record a touchdown in each of the three decades he played. He became, at the time, just the fifth player in NFL history to amass more than 1,000 receiving yards in five different seasons, joining Lance Alworth, Steve Largent, Art Powell and Don Maynard.
Lofton became a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2003 and is also an inductee of the Packers Hall of Fame. He was named a member of the NFL 1980s All-Decade Team.
Lofton grew up in Los Angeles and attended Stanford, where he was named a second-team All-American his senior year after notching 57 catches for 1,010 yards and 14 touchdowns. An accomplished track performer, Lofton won the NCAA long jump title his last year in Palo Alto. He was picked in 1978 by the Packers in the first round of the NFL draft. After retiring from playing, Lofton served as wide receivers coach for San Diego and Oakland from 2002-2008. He has also worked as a radio analyst for Westwood One and a television analyst for CBS Sports’ coverage of the NFL.
“We always open it up to the audience to ask our speaker questions at the Best of Preps event and I look forward to questions our prep athletes have for Lofton,” Sorenson said.
All nominees for the 2022 Best of Preps recognition banquet will be able to attend for free.
General admission tickets will be available for the public to purchase.
