TOMBSTONE — The Herman Fischer Gymnasium at Tombstone High School was packed Thursday, Dec. 8, as fans for the unbeaten and ninth-ranked Bisbee Pumas and the 1-2 Tombstone Yellow Jackets gathered to watch the 2A East Region opener for both schools.
Bisbee used its up-tempo style of play to drill 14 3-point shots enroute to scoring a season high in a 90-48 win.
All 11 of Bisbee’s wins this season have been on the road. The Pumas first home game is Wednesday, Dec. 14, against Valley Union.
According to the MaxPreps state basketball rankings, going into Thursday’s game with Tombstone, the Pumas were ranked ninth in the state for all Arizona high schools 1A through 6A. Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep was ranked No. 1 followed by No. 2 Gilbert Perry and No. 3 Gilbert Highland.
Bisbee came out running against the Yellow Jackets, taking a 15-4 lead midway through the first quarter
The Pumas drilled three 3s the opening quarter as Jose Mendez scored seven points and David Zamudio chipped in six, giving Bisbee a 25-13 lead.
The second quarter was a little more balanced as the Pumas outscored the Yellow Jackets 17-14. Mendez scored nine points and Zamudio had six and Bisbee sank three more 3s to lead 42-27 at the half.
Tombstone narrowed Bisbee’s lead to 48-34 in the third quarter only to see the Pumas counter with a 15-4 run and a 63-38 lead into the fourth.
The Pumas continued their up-tempo play the fourth, outscoring the Yellow Jackets 27-10.
Mendez finished with a game-high 28 points, 18 of which came from beyond the arc. Zamudio followed with 18, Sebastian Lopez had 14 and Israel Loya had 10.
Tombstone was led by Malachi Keller, who scored 12 points. Damian Elias followed with nine and brothers Hunter and Andrew Greismer each had eight.
Bisbee coach Michael Hernandez praised his players, saying he knew they would be up for this rivalry game with the Yellow Jackets.
His assistant coach, Gabe Lopez, said the rivalry between the schools is just as intense today as it was when he played for Bisbee.
Both coaches agree Bisbee has played well on the road and they are curious to see how the team will play in front of the home crowd Wednesday against Valley Union.
The Pumas, 11-0 overall, 4-0 in conference, 1-0 in region, have two more road games this week, Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Benson, and Friday, Dec. 16, at Pima.
Tombstone, 1-3 overall, 0-1 in conference and region will be at Pima on Tuesday, Dec.13, before playing in the Benson Holiday Classic Dec. 15-17 at Benson High School.
