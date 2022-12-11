TOMBSTONE — The Herman Fischer Gymnasium at Tombstone High School was packed Thursday, Dec. 8, as fans for the unbeaten and ninth-ranked Bisbee Pumas and the 1-2 Tombstone Yellow Jackets gathered to watch the 2A East Region opener for both schools.

Bisbee used its up-tempo style of play to drill 14 3-point shots enroute to scoring a season high in a 90-48 win.

