SIERRA VISTA— The top-ranked 5A Buena Colts boys basketball team continues to impress, defeating Tucson Desert View 82-37 Tuesday at Buena High School.
The Colts jumped to a 27-11 first quarter lead and continued to dominate, leading 51-15 at halftime.
“I was most impressed by our execution after we went up early in the game,” Buena coach Tyler Molesworth said. “Sometimes it is hard to remain focused when you lead by a lot early, so I like how we played from start to finish.”
Jake Smith led all scorers with 22 points while Cooper Jones and Frederick Hyatt chipped in 16 points each.
Buena improves to 15-4 with the win while Desert View drops to 1-12.
“I would say we have progressed the most defensively this season,” Molesworth said. “We know how to play together now and when to rotate, and they are understanding the concepts better each day.”
Buena is allowing 51 points per game.
“As they continue progressing on defense, it is going to be pretty tough to beat this team,” Molesworth said.
Jones leads the team in scoring at 14.9 points per game and believes the Colts should be well represented on the all-region list.
