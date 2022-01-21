Purchase Access

SIERRA VISTA— The top-ranked 5A Buena Colts boys basketball team continues to impress, defeating Tucson Desert View 82-37 Tuesday at Buena High School.

The Colts jumped to a 27-11 first quarter lead and continued to dominate, leading 51-15 at halftime.

“I was most impressed by our execution after we went up early in the game,” Buena coach Tyler Molesworth said. “Sometimes it is hard to remain focused when you lead by a lot early, so I like how we played from start to finish.”

Jake Smith led all scorers with 22 points while Cooper Jones and Frederick Hyatt chipped in 16 points each.

Buena improves to 15-4 with the win while Desert View drops to 1-12.

“I would say we have progressed the most defensively this season,” Molesworth said. “We know how to play together now and when to rotate, and they are understanding the concepts better each day.”

Buena is allowing 51 points per game.

“As they continue progressing on defense, it is going to be pretty tough to beat this team,” Molesworth said.

Jones leads the team in scoring at 14.9 points per game and believes the Colts should be well represented on the all-region list.

“I believe there are at least four of us that should make all-region,” Jones said. “Jake Smith, Deandre Hawthorne, Erick Jenkins and Frederick Hyatt are each deserving of the recognition.”

To Jones, what makes this team tough to stop is how well they gel.

“I think every player on our team has a special role that they bring to the table,” Jones said. “Everyone plays their position well, and it has been a great season.”

Hawthorne and Smith each average 12 points, making it difficult to for opposing defenses to load up on Jones.

Smith leads the team in rebounds with 9.8; assists, 4.3; and steals, 3.4.

“Jake is like our hustle guy who does everything for the team,” Jones said.

Hawthorne is shooting 47% from 3-point range, tops on the team.

“Deandre is our lockdown defender,” Jones said. “He is a scorer just like me, but can take the other team’s go-to scorer out of the game.”

Buena returns to the court on Friday, Jan. 21, hosting the No. 22-ranked Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge at 7 p.m.

