The St. David Tigers, the No. 2-ranked 1A team in the state, suffered their first loss of the season Friday, falling 28-19 to the Hayden Lobos, the No. 1-ranked team, in the regular season finale for both schools at Hayden.
State playoff pairings for Class 1A were announced Saturday. Hayden, 9-0, as expected, was awarded the overall No. 1 seed while St. David, 8-1, was awarded the No. 2 seed. Heber Mogollon, which lost to both St. David and Hayden, was given the No. 3 seed and Williams received the No. 4 seed.
The top four teams will have first-round byes in the state playoffs and won’t play until Oct. 28 against the four winners of the Oct. 21 games: San Manuel at Superior, Chandler Lincoln Prep Academy at Salome, Joseph City at Scottsdale Cicero Prep Academy and Colorado City El Capitan Academy at Bagdad.
Friday’s game between Hayden and St. David was expected to be a hard-fought battle down to the end.
That proved to be the case as Hayden’s Moraes Cruz’s 4-yard touchdown with 90 seconds remaining, followed by a successful 2-point conversion, gave the Lobos their 28-19 lead.
Hayden struck first, scoring on a 17-yard TD pass and 2-point conversion for an 8-0 lead less than four minutes into the game.
The Tigers responded a short while later, scoring when quarterback Ryan Gooding connected with Matteo Carrafa on a 31-yard TD pass. The missed extra point left the Tigers trailing 8-6.
In the closing seconds of the first quarter Hayden senior quarterback Fabian Elvira, who going into the game had thrown for 1,960 yards, connected on a 78-yard TD pass giving the Lobos a 14-6 lead.
Gooding’s 3-yard TD run was the lone score of the second quarter. The missed extra point left the Tigers trailing 14-12 at the half.
Gooding connected with Kydin Richardson for a 6-yard TD pass and Paul Parker’s extra point gave St. David a 19-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Just over two minutes into the fourth, Hayden reclaimed the lead at 20-19 scoring on a 5-yard TD pass.
Tigers coach Braden Davis said his team moved the ball well and made 21 first downs, but had two costly turnovers deep in its territory that turned out to be the difference.
“Hayden played very well,” Davis said. “They are a tough team and got a couple of big chunk plays on us, otherwise we did pretty well to slow them down. We also missed a couple of opportunities for easy turnovers, and in games like this, those opportunities do not happen often.
“Going over film (Saturday) morning, we saw lots of little things that could have put us on the right side of the scoreboard, so we’ll learn from this and be better prepared when or if we face them again.
“Hayden is a very good team and they are especially tough to beat at their place. They had a good crowd, and they ran additional crowd noise through their loudspeakers that served to interfere with our no-huddle tempo. No excuses, we still didn’t make some plays we needed to make, but we were a bit surprised that the officials allowed them to do that as we thought it was against the rules to play noise through the loudspeakers after teams broke the huddle or were at the line of scrimmage.
“The officials told me specifically that they could do that, when our officials at home have always said the loudspeakers needed to be off once teams broke the huddle. Crowd noise is one thing, but artificial noise piped through loudspeakers is a different level of loud and it definitely interfered with our play-calling and slowed down what we feel we do really well.
“This isn’t meant to take away anything from Hayden’s team. They still beat us and deserve the No. 1 ranking going into the playoffs.”
Davis is hopeful he’ll get back two of the three starters who were out.
“Our original starting center, Cole Haymore, is done for the season,” he said.
Gooding was 19 of 29 in passing for 225 yards, two TDs and an interception. He also had 10 carries for 50 yards while senior Marek Haynie had 15 carries for 71 yards.
Koy Richardson had seven receptions for 58 yards, Carrafa five for 85, Kydin Richardson five for 49 and Haynie two for 33.
St. David fumbled the ball three times but managed to recover two of those. The one it didn’t recover led to a Hayden score.
