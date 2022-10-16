The St. David Tigers, the No. 2-ranked 1A team in the state, suffered their first loss of the season Friday, falling 28-19 to the Hayden Lobos, the No. 1-ranked team, in the regular season finale for both schools at Hayden.

State playoff pairings for Class 1A were announced Saturday. Hayden, 9-0, as expected, was awarded the overall No. 1 seed while St. David, 8-1, was awarded the No. 2 seed. Heber Mogollon, which lost to both St. David and Hayden, was given the No. 3 seed and Williams received the No. 4 seed.

