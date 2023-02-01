No. 23rd Cochise women gearing up for showdown with eighth-ranked EAC By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Feb 1, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It’s a battle of two nationally ranked teams Wednesday, Feb. 1, when the 23rd-ranked Cochise College women’s basketball team hosts eighth-ranked Eastern Arizona College of Thatcher.Cochise (18-3 overall, 11-2 in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference) is second behind first-place Eastern Arizona College (21-0 overall, 14-0 in conference).Eastern is coming off a 75-24 pounding of the Phoenix College Bears Saturday while the Cochise women won their third straight, beating the Glendale Community College Gauchos 76-45 in Glendale.Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Cochise Stronghold on the Douglas campus. There is no admission charge to the game.Against Glendale, the Apaches jumped to a 24-9 first quarter lead, increasing that to 40-19 at the half.Cochise outscored Glendale 36-26 the second half.Maeva de laFortuna Ngnawo led Cochise, scoring 17 points while pulling down 10 rebounds. Channa Paxixe followed with 11 points. Deja Jones contributed 10.Saturday’s game at Glendale concluded a four-game road trip for the Apaches. What is NABUR? Join the online forum Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys Basketball Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Cochise County Attorney charged with extreme DUI County attorney to meet with team to determine future following DUI arrest DIYers build homes, friendships thanks to county codes Egg confiscations increasing at Mexico border Willcox coffee house unexpectedly closes Ciscomani holds first citizen advisory council meeting Better Bucks offshoot stages work program for the homeless Douglas murder case heading to trial in the fall Sen. Sinema reintroduces bill aimed at stopping online cartel recruitment Republicans want Hobbs to relinquish remaining inaugural funds Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Herald Review Media 2 hrs ago 0 Most Popular Cochise County Attorney charged with extreme DUI County attorney to meet with team to determine future following DUI arrest DIYers build homes, friendships thanks to county codes Egg confiscations increasing at Mexico border Willcox coffee house unexpectedly closes Ciscomani holds first citizen advisory council meeting Better Bucks offshoot stages work program for the homeless Douglas murder case heading to trial in the fall Sen. Sinema reintroduces bill aimed at stopping online cartel recruitment Republicans want Hobbs to relinquish remaining inaugural funds COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started
