Cochise College's Daniela Gomez attempts to use her head to score a goal in the Apaches regular season finale with Paradise Valley Saturday in Douglas. Cochise won the match 3-1 but it wasn't enough to get them into the post season.
DOUGLAS — Even though the Cochise College Apaches defeated Paradise Valley 3-1 Saturday in the regular season finale at Cochise College, it was not enough to get the Apaches into the Region 1 soccer playoffs which begin this Friday.
Instead Yavapai, who beat Cochise 4-1 several weeks ago in Prescott, will face Arizona Western, who tied the Apaches two weeks ago 1-1 in double overtime, for the Region 1 title and a chance to advance on to the next stage of the tournament.
“Above .500 in season (8-6-2), at .500 in conference (4-4-2) and did not make the postseason,” Bobby Peters, coach of the Apaches said. “Only the top two teams make it this year. We missed out by one point. We won, tied and lost our last three games. We needed to win two in order to get in.”
Prior to Saturday’s match with Paradise Valley, Peters honored his six departing sophomores: Damariz Miranda, Samantha Renteria, Maria Azarias, Sofia Gallegos,Marlene Padilla, and Yixelle Arreguin.
Following a scoreless first half with PVCC, the Apaches struck first in the second half when Gallegos scored off a pass from Azarias.
A little over two minutes later, Paradise Valley scored, tying the match at 1-1.
Less than two minutes after the match was tied Azarias scored off a Renaud assist giving Cochise a 2-1 lead.
Jenally Barco then scored the final goal of the match off a Ranaud assist giving the Apaches a 3-1 lead.
Paradise Valley outshot Cochise 11-7. Renteria had six saves at goalie for the Apaches.
“We ran into a lot of odd situations this year, a lot of random injuries that kept players out of games,” Peters said. “There were some key incidents in the game that happened and knocked us out of our form. We had to make a lot of adjustments throughout the course of the season. We were pretty much a patchwork team the last half of the season.”
Peters has submitted his nominees for post season honors and expects those to be announced in the coming days. He’s also planning on hitting the recruiting trail right away trying to get a jump on next season.
“We have some holes to fill,” the coach said. “It’s going to be an interesting off season.”
