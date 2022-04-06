Nogales shutsout Douglas tennis

Douglas' Dayanara Beltran returns a serve in her singles match against Nogales Monday.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

DOUGLAS — Douglas High School’s boys and girls tennis teams were shut out 9-0 by Nogales Monday.

In the girls match at Douglas, Bulldogs No. 1 Dayanara Beltran was shut out6-0, 6-0. No. 2 Emma Valdivia lost 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 Tiffany Barallardos lost 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 Ximena Lizarraga lost 6-1, 6-0; and Douglas’ No. 5 and No. 6 singles players, Carolina Badilla Acedo and Katelyn Wilkinson lost by 6-0, 6-0 scores.

In doubles, Douglas’ doubles teams of Valdivia and Beltran, Lizarraga and Barallardos, and Wilkinson and Acedo were all defeated 8-0.

In the boys match in Nogales, Lleyten Angulo, playing No. 1 for the Bulldogs, was defeated 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 Paulino Ramon lost 6-2, 6-0; No. 3 Jose Alfredo Baldenegro lost 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 Juan Durazo lost 6-2, 6-0; No. 5 Roberto Ochoa lost 6-1, 6-0; and No. 6 Sebastian McGrew lost 6-0, 6-3.

In doubles, Douglas’ teams of Angulo and Ramon, Durazo and Baldenegro, and Mariano Murrieta and McGrew were defeated 6-0, 6-3 and 6-0.

On Thursday, March 31, the Douglas girls won their first match of the season, beating the Palo Verde Titans 5-4.

No. 1 Beltran won 6-2, 6-0; No. 2 Lizarraga lost 6-2, 7-5; No. 3 Acedo lost 6-1, 6-1; No. 4 Paulina Camacho lost 7-5, 6-1; No. 5 Thamara Reyes won 6-0, 6-2; and No 6 Milahni Pound won 6-2, 6-2.

In doubles, Acedo and Beltran fell 8-2; Lizarraga and Camacho won 9-7 winners and Reyes and Pound won 8-5.

The boys won their match with Palo Verde 8-1.

The Bulldogs went 6-0 in singles as Angulo won 6-1, 6-2; Ramon won 6-4, 6-1; Baldenegro won 7-5, 6-1; Durazo won 6-2, 6-1; McGrew won 6-1, 6-3; and Murrieta won 6-1, 6-1.

Douglas’ lone loss of the match came at No. 2 doubles as Dominick Mendoza and McGrew were beaten 8-6 at No. 2 doubles while the Bulldogs Nos. 1 and 3 doubles tandems of Ramon and Angulo and Roberto Ruiz and Murrieta were 8-1 winners.



0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments