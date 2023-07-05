Nogales forces deciding game with Sierra Vista’s seniors By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Jul 5, 2023 37 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sierra Vista's Damien Volgende is about to be tagged out at home plate by Ruben Cruz in the third inning of Saturday's championship game against Nogales. The Nogales All-Stars defeated the Sierra Vista All-Stars 5-3 at Arbenz Field, setting up a championship game on Monday, July 3.Due to the Fourth of July and the early Herald/Review deadline, the results of the game were not available at press time and will be featured in the Friday, July 7, edition.This is the third consecutive year Sierra Vista and Nogales have faced each other in the District 8 final.Two years ago, Sierra Vista beat Nogales for the championship and went on to win the state tournament.Last year Sierra Vista beat Nogales in the first game of the tournament but then dropped back-to-back games to Nogales in the championship series as Nogales won the district title.In the seniors tournament this year Sierra Vista beat Nogales 10-5 in the first game and edged Bisbee 11-7 in the second, advancing to the championship game.Nogales beat Bisbee 17-3 in an elimination game, setting the stage for the championship game.Saturday Nogales used a three-run second and a two-run third to take a 5-0 lead.Sierra Vista finally got its offense going in the top of the sixth, scoring three runs.Cole Isaacson started on the mound for Sierra Vista and went three innings before being replaced by Vincent Gonzales.Samuel Herrera went the distance for Nogales, picking up the win. Herrera allowed three hits, struck out six and walked three.Damian Volgende hit 1-for-2 and was tagged out at home plate in the third inning trying to score. Alexander Jackson and Aaron Cortez each were 1-for-3.9-11 All-Star tournamentAt the 9- 11-year-old All-Star tournament in Nogales the Sierra Vista All-Stars went 0-2, losing to Nogales 11-0 and 14-2.Stats from the games were not available.Nogales will be coming to Sierra Vista for the state tournament July 10-18. 