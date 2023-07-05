Nogales forces “if” game with Sierra Vista’s seniors

Sierra Vista's Damien Volgende is about to be tagged out at home plate by Ruben Cruz in the third inning of Saturday's championship game against Nogales.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

The Nogales All-Stars defeated the Sierra Vista All-Stars 5-3 at Arbenz Field, setting up a championship game on Monday, July 3.

Due to the Fourth of July and the early Herald/Review deadline, the results of the game were not available at press time and will be featured in the Friday, July 7, edition.

