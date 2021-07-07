DOUGLAS — The Nogales All-Stars knocked off the Sierra Vista All-Stars 9-3 in the semifinals of the District 8 Majors All-Star Tournament Tuesday.
With the win, Nogales advances to Thursday’s District 8 championship game. Sierra Vista plays Wednesday against the winner of Tuesday night’s game between Douglas and Willcox, results of which were not available at press time. Wednesday’s winner will have a rematch with Nogales.
Nogales jumped out to an 8-0 over Sierra Vista, scoring five runs in the top of the first followed by two more in the second and one in the fourth.
Sierra Vista scored all three of its runs in the bottom of the fourth. Sasha Webster provided the big blow, smacking a two run double and later scoring, making the score 8-3.
Nogales countered with a run in the fifth for a 9-3 lead.
At the 8-10 tournament in Sierra Vista, Douglas faced Nogales Tuesday night. Results were not available at press time.
The winner of Tuesday’s game will face Sierra Vista Wednesday night for the District 8 title. Game time is 6:30 p.m. at Stone Complex. Should Sierra Vista lose Wednesday a rematch will be played on Thursday.
Senior All-Star play kicked off Tuesday night in Sierra Vista as Nogales and Sierra Vista battled each other in a best-of-three series.
Result of the game was not available at press time. Game two of that series will be Wednesday night at 6 p.m. at Arbenz Park.
Sierra Vista is hosting the state seniors baseball tournament.
Play begins Friday. State brackets have yet to be announced.
