SIERRA VISTA — It was supposed to be a much-anticipated semifinal showdown between two high-powered offensive all-star teams that had been dominating their opponents by a combined score of 82-6.
But instead, Wednesday’s showdown turned into an impressive pitching performance by Nogales pitcher Dendrick Montijo, who struck out 14 of the 18 batters he faced in a 4-0 no-hit win over the Sierra Vista All-Stars in the 8-10 All-Star tournament at the Stone Complex on Tacoma Street.
Going into the semifinal showdown, Nogales had outscored its opponents 45-2, while Sierra Vista had outscored its opposition 37-4.
The semifinal game was moved to Wednesday after rain on Tuesday forced a postponement.
More rain fell on Wednesday, delaying the start of the Douglas-San Pedro game 90 minutes, which delayed the Nogales-Sierra Vista game as well.
The semifinal showdown didn’t start until after 9 p.m., but once started, it moved along quickly as Montijo did not allow a Sierra Vista runner to reach base until the top of the fourth when he hit Sierra Vista’s Owen Withworth with a pitch. Minutes later, Nogales executed a double play, which kept the game moving. Montijo’s performance placed Nogales in the championship game Friday against either Douglas, Sierra Vista or Willcox, which faced each other in elimination games Thursday. Friday’s championship game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m., weather permitting, at Stone Complex.
Douglas regrouped from its shutout loss to Sierra Vista on Saturday, jumping on San Pedro early Wednesday, scoring four runs in the first inning en route to a 14-8 win.
The senior all-star game between Sierra Vista and Nogales was played in the same complex but at Arbenz Field.
This game was tied 1-1 in the second when Nogales scored a couple of runs and began pulling away, eventually defeating Sierra Vista 12-4.
Game Two of the best-of-three series took place Thursday. Sierra Vista needed to win Thursday to force a third game Friday evening. A Nogales victory would clinch the District 8 title.
At the junior all-star tournament in Nogales, host Nogales defeated Douglas 15-3, winning the District 8 championship and advancing to the state tournament.
All-Star play for 10-12 begins Friday in Nogales. Willcox faces San Pedro in the first game at 5 p.m., followed by Nogales and Bisbee in the second game at 8. Douglas will play the winner of the Willcox-San Pedro game Saturday at 9 a.m. while Sierra Vista will play the Nogales-Bisbee winner at noon Saturday.
Softball
Sierra Vista’s Ponytail All-Stars will play at 5 p.m. Friday for the 10-12 District 8 championship at Willcox High School.
Sierra Vista beat San Pedro 7-3 on Tuesday in semifinal play. Willcox shut out Bisbee 7-0 on Wednesday and played San Pedro on Thursday with the winner getting a rematch with Sierra Vista. Should Sierra Vista lose Friday, the deciding game will be Saturday.
In junior tournament action at Eddie King Field in Bisbee, host Bisbee beat Sierra Vista 31-14 Tuesday, ending the Ponytail All-Star’s season with a 0-2 record. Bisbee had a rematch with San Pedro Thursday evening for the District 8 title.
The 8-10 softball all-star tournament got underway Thursday at Domingo Paiz Field on Tacoma Street.
Douglas and San Pedro met in one game while Bisbee faced Willcox in the second game.
Sierra Vista’s Ponytail All-Stars won’t play their first game until Friday at 5:30 p.m. against the winner of the Douglas-San Pedro game. There are two games scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday against teams yet to be determined.
The championship game is scheduled for Wednesday, July 6, with a final game slated for Thursday, July 7, if needed.
