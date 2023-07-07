Nogales rallies to beat Douglas in elimination game

Dante Algara, catcher for the Douglas All-Stars, attempts to get the tag on a Nogales runner sliding into home in Wednesday's District 8 elimination game at Stone Complex.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

SIERRA VISTA − The Nogales All-Stars used a four-run sixth inning rally to break an 8-8 tie with the Douglas All-Stars on Wednesday and win 12-8, setting up a rematch with the Sierra Vista All-Stars for the District 8 championship Thursday at 6 p.m. at Stone Complex.

Nogales, which lost to Sierra Vista 12-1 in four innings in the tournament semifinals on Saturday, July 1, needs to beat Sierra Vista on Thursday and again on Friday to win the District 8 title while Sierra Vista will need to win just one game to take the title.

