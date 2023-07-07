Nogales rallies to beat Douglas in elimination game

SIERRA VISTA − The Nogales All-Stars used a four-run sixth inning rally to break an 8-8 tie with the Douglas All-Stars on Wednesday and win 12-8, setting up a rematch with the Sierra Vista All-Stars for the District 8 championship Thursday at 6 p.m. at Stone Complex.
Nogales, which lost to Sierra Vista 12-1 in four innings in the tournament semifinals on Saturday, July 1, needs to beat Sierra Vista on Thursday and again on Friday to win the District 8 title while Sierra Vista will need to win just one game to take the title.
Results from the game were not available at press time but can be found online at www.myheraldreview.com as well as in the Sunday Herald/Review.
In the Douglas versus Nogales game, Douglas led 4-1 after the first inning only to give up two runs to Nogales in the top of the second, making the score 4-3.
The score remained 4-3 until the top of the fourth when Nogales scored twice for a 5-4 lead.
Douglas rallied with another four runs in the bottom of the inning to lead 8-5 lead.
Nogales fought back, tying the game at 8-8 heading into the top of the sixth where it scored four additional runs and then held Douglas scoreless.
Luis Avechuco and Carlos Hoyos each hit 2-for-3 for Douglas. Dominic Urrea and Benji Peralta were both 2-for-2, Martin Gomez 1-for-2 and Alvaro Ortiz, Andre Chapman, Dante Algara and Ricky Noriega each were 1-for-2.
JP Montano started the game on the mound for Douglas and pitched into the fourth inning when he reached his pitch limit and was replaced by Peralta.
