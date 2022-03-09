DOUGLAS — Nogales’ boys and girls track teams dominated the 91st annual Ted James Douglas Invitational track meet Saturday.
The Apaches arrived in Douglas with two buses full of athletes and proceeded to win 18 of the 36 events. Their athletes swept the top four spots in the boys long jump; placed first, third and fourth in the girls long jump events; finished first and second in the boys 400; were first, second and third in the girls 300-meter hurdles; and placed first, second, fourth and fifth in the boys triple jump.
The Nogales boys beat Sunnyside and Douglas, who tied for second, 262-94 while the Nogales girls beat Sunnyside 235-100.
Nogales’ Jorge Felix, who won the 1600 with a time of 5:13.08 and the 3200 with a time of 12:06.02, was selected the Outstanding Track Athlete while teammate Jose Bustillo, who won the triple jump with 36’03,” placed second in the high jump with 5’08” and tied for second in the long jump with 15’10,” was selected the Outstanding Field Athlete.
For the girls, Ainsley Hepworth of Willcox, who scored 30 of her teams’ 88.50 points, was selected the Outstanding Track Athlete. Douglas’ Litzy Leyva was selected the Outstanding Field Athlete.
Hepworth was the anchor on the 4x800 relay team that placed third and she won the 800-, 1600- and 3200-meter races with times of 2:42.79; 6:05.03 and 14:24.10, respectively.
Levya won the high jump with a 4’8”, triple jump with a 33’1” and placed second in the long jump with a 14’10”
Nogales coach Liz Thomson was pleased.
“This is a great start to what I hope is going to be an excellent season,” she said. “We had some amazing performances today. We’re very happy.”
Thomson said Felix and Bustillo are competing for the first time in track and for them to have the performances they did Saturday says a lot.
“We’re looking forward to seeing what they can do the remainder of the season,” she said. “We enjoy coming down here every year. This is kind of like our second home. They put on a good meet down here. It’s a long-standing tradition. There is always good competition. I was happy to see some Tucson schools here this year.”
Douglas track coach and meet director Donna Savill believed things ran smoothly and she was happy with the effort her athletes gave Saturday, adding she was not surprised by the effort of her boys team.
“They have been showing progress in practice, so I was not really surprised,” she said. “We have a full team this year which helps. Our girls’ team is young and growing. We’re excited.”
Savill said she had more teams entered this year than she did last year and next year she’s hoping even more will attend.
Levya was happy with her effort Saturday and was surprised when she learned that she was the Outstanding Field Athlete.
“I wasn’t expecting it,” she said. “I went out today and did my best and it paid off. I’m really happy with what I got.”
Ted James began his teaching and coaching career in Elfrida. After one year, he came to Douglas and taught at Douglas Junior High for a year before moving to Douglas High School, where he began his long service as a teacher and coach. He began by coaching football and track, then focused his passions as the Douglas High School head track and cross-country coach for 32 years before his retirement from teaching and coaching in 1983.
In 2004 the Douglas Invitational Track Meet was renamed the Ted James Track Invitational.
