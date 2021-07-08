O’Brien parks ‘Freedom’ in Victory Lane

TUCSON — Short track racing has long been associated with patriotism and freedom, and on Saturday Tucson Speedway did not disappoint with great side-by-side racing followed by a spectacular fireworks display.
In an all-too-fitting Independence Day celebration, Maddox O’Brien, who named his Bandolero Bandit “Freedom” early in the season, drove his No. 14 car to its first victory of 2021.
It was a rollercoaster main event with O’Brien taking the early lead from Tyler Wirth.
O’Brien went too low in turn one to pass the lapped car of Gabe Lopez on lap three, spinning himself into the dirt. The caution came out with three-time winner and points leader Devin Jones assuming the lead on the restart.
O’Brien restarted at the back of the pack but was back to second coming into lap four. O’Brien spun on the backstretch again, sending him back to last place on the restart.
In jeopardy of receiving the black flag for three spins on his own, O’Brien would have to hold it together to even finish the race.
Contact between Wirth and Jones sent Jones spinning on the restart. Another caution.
With five laps to go, O’Brien took the lead on the restart. Jones followed him into second.
O’Brien and Jones raced nose-to-tail to the checkered flag with O’Brien prevailing. Wirth finished third and Lopez fourth.
Making her Bandolero Bandit debut, Emily Dorman’s No. 44 pulled to the infield with a mechanical malfunction and was unable to complete the race. She was posted with a fifth-place finish.
Quinn Davis went into the night tied for the Outlaw Bandolero points lead with Anika O’Brien.
Keirstin Jones led the field to the green flag with Davis to her outside.
Davis took the early lead.
O’Brien and Jones raced side by side for second until O’Brien took the position coming into lap three.
Davis held the lead for the duration of the 12-lap race. O’Brien finished second and Jones third. Austin Pasieka and Tucker Paladenic rounded out the leaderboard.
With her fourth win of the season, Davis took the points lead by two points over O’Brien.
Points leader Michael Webber led the Legend field to the green flag but was quickly put to second by Aydan Saunders. Bryceton Meyers worked his way from his third-place starting position to take the lead by lap four.
Justin Case and Zach Rodriguez battled for fourth, with Rodriguez having the better of it.
With no change in the top three, Meyer took his second win of the season.
Jennifer Hall ran away from the field on the start of the Outlaw Late Model main event. Hershel McGriff Jr. closed in on lap six to take the lead.
McGriff drove his No. 18 car to its fifth victory of the season. Hall finished second and Bill Kusar third.
Junior Albright and Shannon Tutt led the Hobby Stock field to the green flag for the feature race.
Shannon Tutt took control of the field.
Colton Tutt, Shannon’s son, made numerous unsuccessful attempts to take second from Albright.
With three to go, the caution came out for Jimmy Watts, who came to a stop on the track in turn one.
Coming out of turn four on lap 18, contact between Shannon Tutt, Colton Tutt and Albright sent the leaders spinning on the front stretch.
Colton Tutt was deemed by the tower not to be directly involved and was not sent to the back on the restart.
Colton Tutt went on to win the main event with his father, Shannon Tutt, making it back through the field for second.
At the checkered flag, contact between Jay Van Der Weg and Albright sent both spinning into turn one, but they maintained their third- and fourth-place finishes, respectively.
Michael Egurola led the Super Late Model field to the start of the main event. Brett Yackey had the lead coming into lap two. Dylan Jones followed him into second.
Egurola and Joe Paladenic battled for third.
By lap 10, Paladenic had secured the position.
Yackey held the lead, and Jones second, on the restart after a slight rain delay on lap 15. Paladenic would have to battle Egurola again for third.
Paladenic again had the better of the fight.
Yackey continued his domination to the checkered flag for his fourth win of the season, opening up his points lead on Jones who crossed the line in second. Paladenic held on to third.
Tucson Speedway is back in action July 17 with the NASCAR Thunder Trucks, Modifieds, Pro Stocks, Hornets and Mini Stocks. For information, visit the track’s web site at www.tucsonspeedway.com.
