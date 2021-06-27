SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista Community Tennis Association put on its last of three junior tennis tournaments of the season Saturday, June 19 at the Kings Court tennis facility.
“Even though it was one hot day, we managed to have 11 participants (ages 12 through 18) from around the county,” organizer Sheri Weiss said. “These kids toughed it out, being sure to stay hydrated and resting/cooling off between matches. It was not an easy day.”
There were first- and second-place winners in each of the three skill levels. In addition, the overall boy and girl winners were determined by having attended all three events and garnering the highest points.
Results for each skill level and overall players:
Gold skill level: First place, Caleb Thomasson; second place, Robert Gavin.
Silver skill level: First place, Juliannah Gavin; second place, Briscoe Runyon.
Bronze skill level: First place, Marshall Larson; second place, Enid Benite-Jimenez.
Overall Boy’s Junior Winner: Caleb Thomasson.
Overall Girl’s Junior Winner: Juliannah Gavin.
