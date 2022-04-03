SIERRA VISTA — Going into the first of two Pro Stock main events March 26 at Tucson Speedway, Barry Levitt could not have asked for a better starting position.
Levitt, who owns and operates Sierra Cycles on State Route 92 in Sierra Vista with his son David, has been racing a Pro Stock at the 3/8th-mile paved oval for nearly 10 years.
Before March 26, his best finish was third.
After qualifying third, an invert put him on the front row for the start of the 20-lap race. When the green flag waived, he left the field like the other cars were tied to a fence post. Coming out of Turn One of the first lap, Levitt had a commanding lead that he never gave up.
It was a night the 73-year-old driver will not soon forget. Leading the race from start to finish, even when a caution with less than five to go threatened that lead, Levitt took his No. 67 to Victory Lane.
“I put in my dues for years but even at this age I’m actually still getting better,” Levitt said. “I’m getting smoother. I do make mistakes but less of them. With the competition as good as it is, you can’t afford to make mistakes and be up front.”
Three Pro Stock main events into the 2022 season, and three different winners, attest to the stiff competition drivers in that division face this year.
Don Geary, who won his first NASCAR feature race in 2021, was the first Pro Stock driver to visit Victory Lane this season.
“Barry is a true Ironman. He is a tough competitor and deserves this more than anyone I know,” Geary said, sharing in the excitement of that first win.
Ronnie Searle Jr. went on to win the second of the two main events — a feat he attempted with vigor in the first feature without success. He settled for second behind Levitt in the first race.
“I’m proud to be just with those guys. We’re all so close, and to be a part of that group at this point in my life is just an honor,” Levitt said.
“Even at my age I’m still improving. I don’t know how long that window will be open that I can keep improving, but it’s working because I’m getting a little more consistent, and that’s the key — to be smooth and consistent.
“There’s one thing in particular on my agenda where I must improve on the track. It’s the last thing on my checklist to get better at.”
When asked what that was, the simple answer was “Turn Three.”
Anyone who witnessed his performance on March 26 will agree that he is well on his way to marking that hurdle off his list.
Levitt credits his success to his friends, Jeff Spencer and Gary Cheek, and his wife, Rene, who continue to motivate him.
But on the track, it’s his son, David, who drives him through each turn.
“My son has been my spotter forever and its actually starting to seep in all the things he’s told me all these years,” Levitt said of David, who raced a Thunder Truck the night of his dad’s win.
“I had been saying he’d win this year,” David Levitt said. “It just started to all click for him. I’ve watched how hard he’s worked, and how much he’s given and learned to be competitive in what I feel is the most challenging and competitive class out there.
“I guess it was like a proud dad moment, but backwards.”
Barry Levitt is self-sponsored through his business Sierra Cycles, which has been in operation since 1979.
Levitt and Searle shared Victory Lane that night with Brandon Farrington, Thunder Trucks; Nick O’Neil, Modifieds; Brendan Searle, Hornets; and Jim Bates, Mini Stocks.
The track is back in action April 9 with the Hobby Stocks, Super Late Models, Outlaw Late Models, Bandoleros and Legends.
The father and son will be back April 23 in the Pro Stock and Thunder Truck divisions, respectively, along with the Modifieds and Mini Stocks.
For information about the track or to purchase tickets, visit www.tucsonspeedway.com.
