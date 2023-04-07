Ozuna, Shaw hurl back-to-back shutouts for Cochise

DOUGLAS − Back-to-back complete game shutout pitching performances by sophomores Marco Ozuna and Evan Shaw helped the Cochise College Apaches baseball team sweep a doubleheader over the Mesa College Thunderbirds Tuesday, April 4, at Bo Hall Field on the Cochise College Douglas campus.
The wins, 13-0 in the first game and 6-0 in the second, extended the Apaches’ winning streak to three and gives Cochise a 28-14 overall record and a 12-12 record in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference.
In the first game Ozuna recorded his third shutout of the season, allowing Mesa two hits, striking out five and not allowing a walk.
Pablo Garcia’s run off a Mathias Meurant single in the bottom of the first gave Cochise a 1-0 lead.
The Apaches blew the game open in the bottom of the third, sending 11 batters to the plate and scoring eight runs on seven hits and an error. The big hit was a three-run home run by Eduarny Martinez which scored Gerardo Hernandez and Garcia, extending Cochise’s lead to 9-0. Makai DeSoto added a two-run double.
The Apaches tacked on four more runs in the fourth as Garcia and Dylan Bradford each had RBI doubles and Hernandez an RBI triple.
Cochise had 16 hits. Garcia was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Meurant was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Christian Olea 2-for-3 with a run scored, Hernandez 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Kieran Gaffney was 1-for-2 with a run scored and DeSoto was 1-for-2 with a run scored and three RBIs. Bradford was 1-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.
In the second game Shaw went nine innings and allowed one hit, striking out 13 and walking one. He is 6-4 on the season for Cochise with three complete games.
Cochise scored three runs in the bottom of the first as Martinez and Meurant each had RBI singles and Joel Lindahl an RBI double.
Gaffney’s run off a Garcia single in the second gave the Apaches a 4-0 lead.
Cochise scored once more in the fifth and again in the seventh. The run in the seventh came off a Martinez home run to left field.
The Apaches had 15 hits. Hernandez was 3-for-5 with a run scored, Martinez 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs, Lindahl 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI, Meurant 2-for-3 with an RBI and Olea 3-for-4.
Cochise has three home doubleheaders remaining in the regular season.
One of those will be Saturday, April 8, against Eastern Arizona College.
