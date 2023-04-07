Ozuna, Shaw hurl back-to-back shutouts for Cochise

Cochise College's Kieran Gaffney is tagged out at the plate as he attempts to score in the second game of a doubleheader with Mesa Community College Tuesday in Douglas.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

DOUGLAS − Back-to-back complete game shutout pitching performances by sophomores Marco Ozuna and Evan Shaw helped the Cochise College Apaches baseball team sweep a doubleheader over the Mesa College Thunderbirds Tuesday, April 4, at Bo Hall Field on the Cochise College Douglas campus.

The wins, 13-0 in the first game and 6-0 in the second, extended the Apaches’ winning streak to three and gives Cochise a 28-14 overall record and a 12-12 record in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference.

