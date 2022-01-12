Padilla’s double-double leads Douglas past Amphi

DOUGLAS − Douglas High School junior Karolina Padilla pumped in 21 points and pulled down 15 rebounds Friday, leading the girls basketball team to a 55-36 win over the Tucson Amphitheater Panthers in the 4A Gila Region opener for both teams.
Padilla had been voted the Arizona High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week for Dec. 13-19 following impressive performances against Tucson Sunnyside and Tucson Palo Verde, in which she scored 57 points plus 20 rebounds and 12 steals.
Against Amphi she scored six of Douglas’ 10 first-quarter points as the Bulldogs used a 6-0 run to take a 10-4 lead.
“Karolina is performing like she is on a mission, and her teammates are starting to follow her dynamic style of play,” Douglas coach Clint Hill said.
Douglas led 17-11 in the second quarter when back-to-back baskets by Amphi allowed the Panthers to pull within two.
Padilla’s 3-pointer gave Douglas a five-point cushion, and after baskets by Dana Pena and Scarlette Ruiz the Bulldogs led 24-15 at the half.
Douglas used a 19-16 third quarter run to increase its lead to 43-31.
Amphi twice pulled to within nine in the fourth quarter, but never could get any closer.
Padilla’s 21 points led all scorers. Ruiz, a freshman, followed with 15 points, five assists and four steals; Corazon, a sophomore, scored eight points and had 10 rebounds.
