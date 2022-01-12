Padilla’s double-double leads Douglas past Amphi

Douglas' Corazon Santana drives to the basket Friday against Amphi.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

DOUGLAS − Douglas High School junior Karolina Padilla pumped in 21 points and pulled down 15 rebounds Friday, leading the girls basketball team to a 55-36 win over the Tucson Amphitheater Panthers in the 4A Gila Region opener for both teams.

Padilla had been voted the Arizona High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week for Dec. 13-19 following impressive performances against Tucson Sunnyside and Tucson Palo Verde, in which she scored 57 points plus 20 rebounds and 12 steals.

Against Amphi she scored six of Douglas’ 10 first-quarter points as the Bulldogs used a 6-0 run to take a 10-4 lead.

“Karolina is performing like she is on a mission, and her teammates are starting to follow her dynamic style of play,” Douglas coach Clint Hill said.

Douglas led 17-11 in the second quarter when back-to-back baskets by Amphi allowed the Panthers to pull within two.

Padilla’s 3-pointer gave Douglas a five-point cushion, and after baskets by Dana Pena and Scarlette Ruiz the Bulldogs led 24-15 at the half.

Douglas used a 19-16 third quarter run to increase its lead to 43-31.

Amphi twice pulled to within nine in the fourth quarter, but never could get any closer.

Padilla’s 21 points led all scorers. Ruiz, a freshman, followed with 15 points, five assists and four steals; Corazon, a sophomore, scored eight points and had 10 rebounds.

The Bulldogs shot 16 of 29 from the free throw line and turned the ball over 17 times.

“Amphi was a tough opponent,” Hill said.

“We were able to outlast them. We need to work on our press break to reduce turnovers.”

Douglas, 5-6 overall, was at Sahuarita Walden Grove on Tuesday and will host Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Douglas boys drop 2 more

The Douglas boys basketball team saw its losing streak move to 10 last week, falling to Sahuarita 53-30 Thursday at home and 40-38 Friday to Amphi.

Douglas’ statisticss from the two games were not available.

The Bulldogs, 0-10 overall, 0-3 in conference, 0-2 in region, hosted Walden Grove on Tuesday and will be at Canyon Del Oro on Thursday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments