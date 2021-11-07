WILLCOX — Willcox junior Cristian Pando ran for more than 200 yards, scored five touchdowns and had three interceptions Friday night, sparking the Cowboys to a wild 42-32 win over the Holbrook Roadrunners in the first round of the 2A state playoffs.
“What a great win for our boys, school and community,” Willcox coach Eric Hjalmarson said.
In the opening possession of the game, the Cowboys moved to Holbrook’s 4-yard line. One play later, Pando scored and Willcox led 6-0.
Willcox senior Marcus Olivares scored on a 15-yard run in the second quarter for a 12-0 lead, but Holbrook scored on a 14-yard run to make the score 12-8.
Willcox moved the ball downfield after the kick, and its 10th play was a 6-yard TD run by Pando. Pando added a 2-point conversion and Willcox led 20-8 at the half.
Holbrook scored on the opening possession of the second half and converted the 2-point conversion, pulling within four, 20-16.
On the fourth play of the ensuing possession, Pando scored on a 27-yard run. With his 2-point conversion run good, the Cowboys led 28-16.
The Roadrunners added a safety in the fourth quarter. After the kick following the safety, Willcox regained possession on an interception. Another interception led to a 25-yard touchdown run by Pando. Junior Alexis Hernandez’s successful extra-point kick gave the Cowboys a 35-18 lead.
Holbrook scored on a 15-yard pass to make the score 35-26, but Pando later intercepted a Roadrunners pass and returned it 20 yards for a TD. Willcox led, 42-26.
Holbrook scored its final touchdown with less than a minute remaining, making the final score 42-32.
Offensively for the Cowboys sophomore quarterback Kash Macumber was 2-for-2 passing for 50 yards; Olivares had 18 carries for 122 yards and one touchdown; Pando had 31 carries for 208 yards, five touchdowns and two 2-point conversions; freshman Joendy Ruiz had one reception for 33 yards; senior Rico Lunt had one reception for 17 yards; and Hernandez had two successful extra-point kicks.
Defensively for Willcox Pando had 13 tackles and three interceptions, junior Mike Martinez had 10 tackles, junior Evann Truschke had nine tackles, senior Fabian Moreno had six tackles, Macumber had one interception and sophomore Ed Tingle had one interception.
“We played a great first half and a very poor second half. Hats off to Holbrook and their coaching staff,” Hjalmarson said. “Now we get to play the number one team in the state. We have nothing to lose and our boys are going to play extremely hard! Go Cowboys; we ride for the brand!”
The Cowboys will travel to Parker Friday to take on the 9-0 Broncs of the 2A Agua Fria Region at 7 p.m. Parker defeated the Red Mesa Redskins 69-14 Friday.
