Pearce girls volleyball goes undefeated for second straight year

The Pearce Elementary girls volleyball team is 44-0 the past two seasons. Back row, from left, Coach Reyna Hart, Jolene Larson, Emma Hart, Paige Evans, Grace Whitmer, Coach Esther Perez; middle row, Bella Hepworth and Alondra Figueroa; front row, Lia Villa and Taytum Defeo.

 Submitted photo

PEARCE−The Pearce Elementary girls volleyball team went undefeated again this year, finishing the season 25-0.

Pearce was 19-0 last year and this year’s 25-match winning streak gives it a 44-0 mark the past two seasons.

