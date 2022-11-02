Pearce girls volleyball goes undefeated for second straight year

The Pearce Elementary girls volleyball team is 44-0 the past two seasons. Back row, from left, Coach Reyna Hart, Jolene Larson, Emma Hart, Paige Evans, Grace Whitmer, Coach Esther Perez; middle row, Bella Hepworth and Alondra Figueroa; front row, Lia Villa and Taytum Defeo.
PEARCE−The Pearce Elementary girls volleyball team went undefeated again this year, finishing the season 25-0.
Pearce was 19-0 last year and this year’s 25-match winning streak gives it a 44-0 mark the past two seasons.
Pearce won the St. David Junior High Tournament this year, beating Palominas for the championship; the Arlington Junior High Tournament, where it beat host Arlington for the championship; and the Valley Small School Conference Tournament for the second straight year, beating Bonita for the title.
The teams were coached by Reyna Hart, who is in her fourth year, and Esther Perez, who has coached at Pearce for longer than 15 years.
“Pearce lady Miners, to say I am proud of you all is an understatement,” Hart said. “I watched you all grow on and off the court into young ladies that not only eagerly and willingly learned fundamental volleyball skills, but also played unselfishly and played for each other! It was truly my privilege to coach you amazing ladies to 44 straight wins!! Look forward to seeing you all play in high school.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.