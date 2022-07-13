DOUGLAS — Three years after taking over the Cochise College women’s soccer team and leading the Apaches to a conference and regional championship, coach Bobby Peters has announced he has resigned as coach of the Apaches and has accepted a similar position at Eastern Arizona College in Thatcher.
Cochise College Athletic Director Guy Meyer confirmed Peters’ resignation and said Ricky Escalera, who was scheduled to be Peters’ assistant coach this season, would serve as the interim head coach.
EAC Athletic Director Jim Bagnall said in an email, “We did hire Bobby Peters. We are excited about his coming on board. At this point he is helping us with both programs until we hire a second head coach in January. Before then he will make a decision on which gender he would like to coach, and our hire will be for the other. He has had success coaching teams over the years, and we believe that he will be a strong recruiter for the college.
“He will bring good energy and knowledge to our athletic department. He has had experience with starting programs in the past and that is a crucial piece for us in starting our men’s and women’s soccer programs. He will also advise us on our soccer facility and the direction we want to go with it.”
Earlier this year, athletic officials at EAC announced they would be having a men’s and women’s soccer team beginning in the fall of 2023.
In his three seasons at Cochise College, Peters teams went 8-6-2 in 2021, 5-5 in 2020 and 7-1-2 in 2019. His 2019 team won the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference, and Peters was named the ACCAC Coach of the Year. Cochise hosted its first Region 1 playoff in over 20 years, but was defeated by Arizona Western 1-0.
In 2020 Cochise finished third in the conference in regular season play and again hosted Arizona Western for the Region 1 championship. Cochise won 1-0 but lost a week later 4-0 to Salt Lake Community College, which finished second in the NJCAA national championships.
“I was aware of what Eastern was trying to do, and obviously I was interested in the position,” Peters said. “I saw how they were trying to build up soccer. They were looking to fill the void that was created when football stopped. There were several people in both communities that were pushing me to apply for the position.”
Peters says the administrators at Cochise College have treated him fantastically the past three seasons and the decision to leave was not an easy one.
“It was not the school that made me want to leave but rather opportunities for my family,” he said. “I saw this as an opportunity to have them closer by and involved in sports a little more. I feel coaching at Eastern gives me that opportunity and help me manage that family time a little better.”
Peters says the thrill, the excitement of being a part of something from the early beginning stages has him somewhat giddy as he thinks about the future and the potential it could have.
“J.D. (Rottweiler, school president) and Guy (Meyer) have done some amazing things at Cochise,” Peters said. “I want to make it known that this was a decision I did not make quickly. I talked things over with my family. It took me a good week before I finally decided to accept the position. It wasn’t anything that Cochise didn’t do. They are doing a lot of neat things and creating a lot of opportunities for coaches in the years to come.”
Peters said he has done his best to leave Cochise College soccer in a “fantastic position.”
He feels Escalera will do well in his spot and actually had the opportunity to see him coach some while he was working with the team in the spring.
“I also took him recruiting and was impressed with how he talked to prospective players and how he sold the program,” Bobby said. “I really think they have a good guy coming in and he’s going to keep the ship righted and they’re going to move on very well.”
Peters believes being at Cochise has helped him grow as a coach, making him ready for this new challenge.
“I can’t say enough about (former athletic director) Dr. Bo Hall’s leadership,” he said. “In all honesty I consider him a mentor. There were a lot of little things he made so simple at the same time getting his point across without having to say much at all. His leadership was amazing. J.D. really pushed through and righted everything as it was going through very tough times with COVID. He has a positive way of pushing people to be better.”
Peters said the maintenance and training staff were phenomenal to work with.
“They really took care of us,” he said. “I can honestly say Cochise has a top-notch staff all the way through.”
Even though Peter’s last day was reportedly May 31, his resignation was not officially accepted by the Cochise College governing board until July 12.
“I’m anxious to get started at Eastern and see if we can build the type of program like what is at Cochise College,” Peters said. “I’m excited to see where it all goes − at both schools.”
