DOUGLAS — Buena High School senior Tamara Petersen scored both of Buena’s goals in a 2-1 win over Douglas Tuesday at Armando de Lucas Stadium.
Her first goal, which was unassisted, came 19 minutes into the match.
With more than three minutes until halftime, Douglas’ Venecia Torres scored off a Haily Barco assist, tying the match at 1-1.
The score remained tied until just more than 17 minutes when Petersen scored again, this time off an assist from Gabriella Camacho.
Colt goalies Ashlym Brame and Preslee Young had a combined eight saves.
Buena soccer coach Derek Brame said Petersen is one of eight seniors on his team this year.
“She played well tonight,” the coach said. “It’s a good start to our season. It’s nice seeing them connect and not just try to play individually. It’s nice to see them work together.”
Brame said Camacho applied some pressure to Douglas from her forward position which helped create the shots the Colts were getting.
“That goalie for Douglas tonight was so good, she played great,” Brame said.
The coach said his team has been awaiting the start of the soccer season, especially knowing that Douglas was competing in a preseason tournament.
“I was anxious to see the girls get out there and play against another team,” he said. “But I couldn’t be more proud of how they played tonight.”
Douglas coach Mario Romero said this was a good regular season opener for his team against a good, quality opponent.
“We had some opportunities there at the end that we were unable to connect on,” he said. “We started off shaky against this team, but I was pleased with how well we adjusted and came back to tie the match. It’s a matter of growing pains we’re experiencing with this young team.”
Brame said this team is senior-dominant this year, which makes him excited for this year and a little nervous for next year.
“We have some phenomenal talent out here,” he said. “One of the players that pretty much controls the field for us is a sophomore Katherine (Presnall). She works our entire field from box to box. All of that distribution comes through her. She runs all those balls in the middle. She’s really driving and controlling the game for us. I’m glad we have her for two more years.”
Brame also coaches club soccer in Sierra Vista and a couple of the Douglas players play for him during the offseason.
“It’s fun watching them out there competing,” he said. “I like seeing them do well even if they’re not on my team. I want them to do well.”
Buena hosted Marana Mountain View on Thursday in its home opener while Douglas took to the road to face Nogales.
Buena has just one match next week at Tucson Pueblo Dec. 14. Douglas will be at Tucson Desert View Dec. 14 and then host Tucson Flowing Wells Dec. 16.
