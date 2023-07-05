The Philadelphia Phillies recalled Darick Hall Sunday. He was back in the lineup that evening for the Phillies’ series finale with the Washington Nationals.
The former Buena High and Cochise College star hit 1-for-4 in the game.
According to philliesnation.com, Hall was all smiles prior to Sunday’s series finale, explaining in the Phillies clubhouse how excited he was to be back with the team and discussing the highs and lows of his rehab from tearing the UCL in his right thumb in the second series of the regular season.
Hall injured his thumb April 5 sliding into second base in a game against the New York Yankees. He underwent successful surgery and rehab assignments in two Phillies minor league organizations, spending the past month with Triple A Lehigh Valley.
Manager Rob Thomson told philliesnation.com Sunday morning the Phillies are excited to have Hall back, even adding that he’s “playing actually probably better than he’s ever played.”
“He’s ready,” Thomson said of Hall. “I talked to AC (IronPigs’ manager Anthony Contreras) 10 days ago, and he said he was getting there, but he wasn’t quite there. And the other day, he said ‘Yeah, he’s good to go.’ ”
The website reports that for the time being, the plan is Hall will be the starting first baseman against right-handed pitchers, which isn’t surprising given that he posted an .865 OPS against righties in 124 at-bats a season ago.
Thomson said the Phillies would occasionally mix Hall in against left-handed pitching, as they’ve done with Brandon Marsh and Bryson Stott this season.
