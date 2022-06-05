SIERRA VISTA − In 2019 the Sports Industry Association reported 3.3 million people in the U.S. played the sport of pickleball.
The game, combining elements of tennis, badminton, and ping pong, was invented in the mid-sixties in the state of Washington. Initially more popular with the senior set, the game developed into a sport, organizing an Amateur Pickleball Association in 1984, and by 1990 it was being played nationally.
In 2003 the USA Pickleball Association (USAPA) was incorporated and participation in the sport continued to grow rapidly. Membership in the association went from 30,000 members in 2018 to a record 53,000 by the end of 2021.
Locally, the Sky Island Pickleball Club (SIPC) can take credit for a few of those memberships and spreading interest in pickleballing locally. The Sierra Vista club, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, was founded in 2019 by 21 enthusiasts wanting to grow the sport in Cochise County.
Players have a chance to meet three times a week at the Oscar Yrun Community Center in eight dedicated, lighted, courts. Membership offers one-on-one coaching, members-only play nights, competitions, and a maintained court complex.
Mondays they host a novice level “Skills and Drill Night” open to the public. Wednesday is “Tactics Night” for the club’s intermediate level players while the weekends offer open public play 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Club chair Mike Delasio is the coach for Skills and Drills Night. He says, “Unlike tennis, where everything is a lot of power, you move up to the non-volley zone in pickleball and it’s hard to attack, the net protects you. There’s a lot of fitness in this game.”
“We have players that do well on their first night because they bring their skills from sports like tennis, ping pong, or racquetball they pick it up quickly,” Mike explained.
Founding member and club president Roy Libdan was first introduced to the game where he lived in Maryland in 2016 and became competitive. He and his wife fell in love with Cochise County on a 2018 birding trip to the area.
His family was in transition to move to Florida having sold their home in Maryland, but the beauty of the Sky Island mountain ranges sealed the deal and the couple relocated to Sierra Vista. Roy named the club in honor of the mountain ranges.
Membership in the club includes pre-registration in their annual High Desert Classic tournament. The USAPA sanctioned tournament will be played September 21-24. It’s a round-robin format with mixed doubles, women’s doubles, and men’s doubles matches, with skill levels 3.0/3.5/4.0/.4.5.
SIPC hosts several matches throughout the year for members and non-members, including a successful Stars and Stripes Shootout match played on May 28.
“One of the biggest reasons for its appeal is that if you’re interested in playing you can go to any of these individuals that are out here and say, ‘hey I really want to learn to play,’ they’ll take you in — they’ll show you how to play the game,” according to Roy. “Because it’s so communal and so friendly, people begin to fit in, they quickly fit into the pickleball community.”
