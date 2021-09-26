Teammates Kristin Gustavson and Daniel Harney meet after a point at last year’s inaugural High Desert Classic Pickleball Tournament in Sierra Vista. The Sky Island Pickleball Club hosted the event, which had nine corporate sponsors.
SIERRA VISTA — Pickleball players from all over the state, and even some from out of state, will be in Sierra Vista this week competing in the Annual High Desert Classic Pickleball Tournament.
Competition begins Wednesday, Sept. 29, for men’s and women’s singles, which has 35 participants. On Thursday, 34 women’s doubles teams play. Friday will be mixed doubles with 51 teams and Saturday is men’s doubles with 34 teams.
Check-in is at 7 a.m. with matches starting at 8 a.m. at the pickleball courts next to the Sierra Vista Public Library on Tacoma Street.
According to event organizer Roy Libdan, pickleball combines tennis, table tennis and badminton.
“In doubles, it’s two players per side; singles, one player per side,” he said. “Each match is two out of three games. Score to 11, win by two. A match can be played between 30-45 minutes.”
Players as young as 12 to older than 60 will be participating. Age groups are 12-49, 50 and over and 60 and over.
“And within age brackets are skill levels,” Libdan said. “The higher the level the better abilities and skills. Sky Island Pickleball Club has the most number of participants in this tournament, 26 members. The rest are from clubs in Tucson, the Phoenix area, Oro Valley, Tubac, Vail. There are participants who do not belong to a club; others are from out of state.”
The public is welcome. There is no admission charge.
