WILLCOX – The Pima Roughriders rained defeat on the Willcox Cowboys 27-14 in a weather-delayed game played Saturday, Sept. 23.
The Cowboys are 3-2 overall, with games in their 2A San Pedro Region yet to be played.
“We have to get better in the next four weeks,” Willcox coach Eric Hjalmarson said. “ Morenci and Pima were just flat out better than us. You know, we have to get better.”
On Saturday the 2A Salt Region Roughriders improved to 4-1.
The Roughriders recovered a fumble on the opening kick and ran it in for a touchdown. Their extra point was good for a 7-0 lead.
The Cowboys were not able to recover. With 4:39 left in the first quarter, Pima scored again and ended the quarter 14-0.
With 10:24 left in the half, the Cowboys were down 21-0 and continued to struggle.
Willcox finally got on the board after a grueling drive against a tough Roughriders defense. After three tries from a few yards out, Cristian Pando scored with 4:42 left in the half. The extra point was good, and the score was 21-7.
On a fourth down at the Willcox 35, Pima connected on a pass play for a touchdown. The extra point failed and with 4:32 left in the third, the Roughriders led 27-7.
With a few seconds left in the third, the Cowboys scored on a short run by Pando, and with the extra point, the score was 27-14.
Willcox went to the air, with Kash Macumber attempting 14 passes, connecting on 6 for 71 yards.
Pando led the Cowboys with 107 rushing yards of the team’s 126 total, while Ayden Fuentes had four receptions for 70 yards.
“We played both teams tough in the second-half but they were just more ready to play, and we were not ready at their level of football,” Hjalmarson said. “We’ll fix it, we’ll try at least, we’ve got, you know, our sectional play. We got Bisbee and Tombstone ahead, we’ll fix it.”
Willcox travels to Bisbee Friday, Sept. 30, to open region play.
