Pima snaps Bisbee's 13-game winning streak By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Dec 18, 2022

The Bisbee Pumas boys basketball team had its 13-game winning streak snapped Friday night 65-51 by the Pima Roughriders at Pima High School.

Friday's 2A East Region showdown featured two unbeaten teams as the Pumas were 13-0 while Pima was 4-0.

Bisbee used its speed against the much taller Roughriders effectively the first quarter taking a 16-9 lead.

Jose Mendez's 3-pointer early in the second quarter gave the Pumas a 19-9 lead.

Pima responded with a 10-0 run tying the game at 19-19.

David Zamudio's 3 ended the Roughriders' run and gave Bisbee a 22-19 lead.

Tied at 23-23, Mendez sank a pair and then connected on the free-throw he was awarded after being fouled, giving the Pumas a 26-23 lead at the half.

Pima began the third quarter with a 11-3 run taking a 34-29 lead.

The Pumas came back with a 9-0 run of their own and went up 38-34. The Roughriders closed out the quarter with three straight buckets taking a 40-38 lead into the fourth.

Turnovers and missed shots stymied Bisbee in the fourth as Pima gradually increased its lead at one point leading 61-46; outscoring the Pumas 25-13 in the final quarter.

Bisbee's leading scorers in the game had not been posted on MaxPreps as of deadline.

Bisbee, 13-1 overall, 2-1 in region play will be off until Jan. 3 when the Pumas host the Willcox Cowboys in the Bisbee gymnasium.
