SIERRA VISTA — The Coronado Athletic Club semipro soccer team is headed to the postseason playoffs in its inaugural season following a 3-1 win over RSL AZ Saturday, June 11, at Cyr Field.
The win was enough to bump CAC up to fifth place in the final regular season standings, one point shy of making the four-team postseason playoffs behind Barca Residency Academy.
However, CAC coach Steve Settle was notified Monday afternoon by league officials that due to a previous commitment Barca Academy would not be able to play Saturday, June 18, in the league playoffs.
“Since Barca Academy is unable to play we were given their slot since we were next in the standings,” Settle said. “We’re really excited about making the playoffs.”
CAC, 3-6-1, will be at No. 1 seed Olympians FC, 7-1-2, of El Mirage Saturday at 7 p.m.in one semifinal match. Arizona Arsenal SC will face FC Arizona U23 in the other semifinal match. The winners will meet June 25 for the league championship
In their lone match this season, the Olympians FC beat the CAC 10-1.
In Saturday’s regular season finale with RSL AZ, Dario Luna, Trey Perkins and Adrian Arciniega scored goals for CAC. Arciniega leads CAC in scoring with five goals, Luna follows with four.
“We’re excited to play the Olympians,” Settle said. “We’re healthy at the right time. In our earlier meeting against this team, we had a lot of guys out of place formationally and positionally. We’re excited to get an opportunity to change the formation personnel-wise. We know what our best 11 looks like now and we’re really excited to be able to play this team again.”
Settle said local fans showed up to the season finale showing their support and appreciation.
“I think it was our largest crowd this season,” he said. “We had a lot of the youth club players on hand to watch us play. It was a good crowd and a good game. I was pretty happy about it.”
Thinking their season was over only to find out Monday it wasn’t has Settle and his players excited for the upcoming playoffs.
