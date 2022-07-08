SIERRA VISTA − Sierra Vista’s 10-12 Ponytail softball all-stars, District 8 champions, are busy getting ready for the upcoming state tournament which begins Friday
Sierra Vista is scheduled to face a team from Flagstaff at 5:30 in the opening round. Thirteen teams are competing in the tournament, which is scheduled to run through July 16.
K.D. Preble, manager of the Sierra Vista Ponytail All-Stars, praised her players for their performance at the District 8 tournament in Willcox where Sierra Vista went 3-0, beating Willcox 16-4, San Pedro 5-3 and Willcox again in the championship game 5-4.
“Some of these girls have been playing all-stars since they were 8, they’ve played districts before but have never made it this far,” Preble said. “This is their time to shine and I’m excited for them.”
Preble, who does not have any children, says these players are a lot of fun to be around and in a way, they are her children.
Preble said her team’s hitting as well as the pitching of Jessica Gross, Bria Enriquez, Madison May and Hailey Larson are strong points.
“I trust any one of them to pitch knowing they have the defenders behind them to back them up,” she said. “I trust these girls, I have confidence in them. The biggest thing right now is trying to figure out how to get everyone up to Cottonwood.
“We also don’t know how long we’re going to be up there.”
Preble said the league has been supportive and is doing what it can to help.
“We plan on having a little bit of fun (at state) but all of them understand why we’re going,” she said. “They’re excited and want to do their best.”
