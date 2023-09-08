It’s homecoming week in Benson

Benson quarterback Dalton Crockett prepares to hand the ball off to Flint Davis while Tristan Goodwin blocks in a Bobcats recent game.

 HECTOR ACUNA HERALD/REVIEW

COCHISE COUNTY − Benson High School is hosting Cochise County’s first homecoming game this season.

The Bobcats, 1-2, are scheduled to face the Phoenix Shadow Mountain Matadors, 0-2, Friday at 7 p.m.

