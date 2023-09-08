COCHISE COUNTY − Benson High School is hosting Cochise County’s first homecoming game this season.
The Bobcats, 1-2, are scheduled to face the Phoenix Shadow Mountain Matadors, 0-2, Friday at 7 p.m.
Friday’s game will be Benson’s fourth consecutive home game to start the season.
Shadow Mountain, who plays in the 2A’s Verde Valley Region, has suffered back-to-back losses falling 30-28 to the Phoenix Christian Cougars and 46-28 to the Phoenix Dysart Demons Sept. 1.
Benson meanwhile has lost to Bisbee 43-13 and was shutout last week 35-0 by the Morenci Wildcats. The Bobcats lone win thus far came Aug. 25 at home against Sequoia Pathway 62-6.
It’s been a week of homecoming festivities in Benson which included the traditional bonfire Wednesday evening.
“The team looked really good in practice this week,” Benson’s football coach Dustin Cluff said. “We are still dealing with a few injuries and are playing some young kids, but we are on the mend. Shadow Mountain is a better team than their record indicates. We look to bounce back this week and get after it come Friday. Our goals are always to play assignment football. We will need to play mistake free and execute our responsibilities as we continue to grow. We are excited for this game, and I know our boys will play hard as alumni come home to watch this weekend.”
Other games Friday:
Tombstone (2-0) at Globe (3-0)
The Tombstone Yellow Jackets are heading to Globe Friday for a 2A showdown which will have one team getting its first loss.
Globe and Tombstone squared off against each other last year also in week three of the season and the Yellow Jackets came away with a 47-8 win.
Globe has outscored its opponents 115-8 this season shutting out its opponent the first two games.
“The team is looking good,” Tombstone’s coach Dominik Bonilla said of the Yellow Jackets. “We’re practicing as if we weren’t 2-0. The kids have built more confidence after our good start. But at the same time, we know we have a bigger goal at hand, we want to take it one week at a time and this week we know Globe is a pretty good football team who happens to be 3-0 and playing with a lot of confidence if we go in there play fast physical football and execute our offensive game plan, we should leave Friday night 3-0.”
The coach said Globe likes to run the ball and use their quarterback’s athleticism to make plays.
“If we limit their rushing attack, we should be fine,” Bonilla said. “Last week we had a stellar rushing attack led by Jmiah Wallis who only carried the ball four times but accounted for 155 yards and two touchdowns.”
Tucson Catalina Foothills (1-1) at Buena (2-0)
The 5A Buena Colts are at home for the second time in three games hosting the 4A Tucson Catalina Foothills Falcons Friday at 7 p.m. at Loveless Field.
Buena is coming off a 35-20 win over the Ironwood Ridge Nighthawks Sept. 1 while the Falcons suffered their first loss Sept. 1 falling 37-20 to the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks.
Sophomore running back Michael Lujan had 12 carries for 150-yards against Ironwood Ridge one of which was a 99-yard TD run.
Quarterback Nash Moore was 8 of 15 in passing for 198 yards and three touchdowns.
Tucson Sahuaro (0-2) at Douglas (1-1)
Fresh off their big Sept. 1 win over their rivals the Bisbee Pumas, emotions are high in Douglas as the Bulldogs prepare to face a Tucson Sahuaro team that is looking for its first win.
Sahuaro has lost to Tucson Sabino 19-6 and the Phoenix Northwest Christian Crusaders 53-22 Sept. 1 at Sahuaro.
“The boys are definitely feeling good coming off the big win against Bisbee but with bigger goals in mind and a lot of season left, our guys know they have to lock back in especially with a tough Sahuaro team coming into town this Friday,” Douglas’ coach Hunter Long said. “As far as injuries go, we have several guys who are a little beat up with bumps and bruises with a couple key guys who may be limited in reps or game day decisions so we’ll wait and see but our guys understand that we have a next man up mentality so if a guy can’t go or give as many reps as we’re used to, the guy behind him will have to step up.
“For us to beat Sahuaro, we’re going to have to control the line of scrimmage and be very physical. Sahuaro has much more size than us with the average weight of their offensive line being 245, their quarterback and tight end listed at 6’ 2” 225 so we’ll have our hands full. Their record is deceiving because they’ve played against some very good teams and we know they’re going to be coming down here hungry for their first win but as long as our guys stay disciplined in their assignments and play some old school, physical, ironman Douglas football, we can get it done.”
Bisbee (1-1) at Eloy Santa Cruz (1-1)
Bisbee’s football coaches are challenging their players to put last week’s 39-38 loss to Douglas behind them and focus on Friday’s upcoming road game at Eloy Santa Cruz.
The Dust Devils won their season opener against the Phoenix Trivium Prep Knights 16-12 before losing at home Sept. 1 to the Coolidge Bears 33-20.
“We told the kids they had the weekend to get over (the loss to Douglas), Bisbee’s assistant coach Bob Coronado said. “On Monday at practice we told them there is nothing we can do about the outcome. All we can do is move forward, get some wins and start moving towards that conference championship.”
Coronado reminded the Pumas the state playoffs are still attainable as is the region championship.
The coach did admit it’s hard getting back on track coming off a tough loss such as the Pumas experienced compared to a win.
“We’re trying to get these guys focused on this week,” he said. “We’ve had some really good practices. We’re looking forward to going to Santa Cruz and playing Bisbee football.”
Duncan (1-2) at St. David (2-1)
After playing the first three games of the season on the road the St. David Tigers are finally having their home opener taking on the Duncan Wildkats Friday at 7 p.m. in St. David in what will be the 1A South Region opener.
Duncan has lost to Lordsburg, New Mexico and San Manuel and narrowly beat Fort Thomas 12-0 on Aug. 24.
St. David posted wins over Kearney Ray and Sells Baboquivari before losing 29-7 to Bagdad Sept. 1 in Bagdad.
St. David junior Grayson Merrill, who has taken over the quarterbacking duties for the Tigers replacing Ryan Gooding who graduated, is currently eighth in the state (1A-6A) in rushing averaging 136.3 yards per game.
He’s 13th in the state in scoring with seven touchdowns in three games.
St. David coach Braden Davis says his team is looking forward to finally playing in front of the hometown fans.
Anthem Prep (2-1) at Valley Union (1-1)
The Valley Union Blue Devils will be at home Friday for the second straight week hosting the Anthem Prep Eagles at 7 p.m.
Anthem Prep has scored 41 and 49 points respectively in its last two wins while Valley Union put up 50 in a 50-48 win over Sells Baboquivari Sept. 1.
Willcox idle
The Willcox Cowboys, 0-3, are off this week and return to the field Friday, Sept. 15 to face Anthem South’s American Leadership Academy who is 0-3 and has been shutout every game its played this season going into Friday’s game at Tucson Catalina.
