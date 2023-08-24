COCHISE COUNTY − It’s going to be an action-packed Friday night of high school football as all eight Cochise County schools will be in competition.
Buena, Douglas, Tombstone and Valley Union will play their season opener while Benson, Bisbee, St. David and Willcox will be playing their second game.
Below is a breakdown of Friday’s high school football games.
Betty H. Fairfax (0-0) at Buena (0-0)
The Buena Colts and the Betty H. Fairfax Stampede of Phoenix will square off in the season opener for both teams at Loveless Field.
It will be “Youth Night” for local youngsters.
“The youth city football players in their jerseys with their coach will be getting in free,” said Cole Colvin, Buena’s athletic director. “This is not free to all youth, just those in the city football teams.”
This will be the first meeting between the schools. Fairfax, which plays in the 5A Metro Region with Phoenix schools Camelback, Central, North, South Mountain and Trevor G. Brown, finished fourth in the region last year at 5-5 overall, 2-3 in region.
Buena coach Joe Thomas said he, his coaches and the players have put in a lot of hard work.
“We’re all excited,” Thomas said. “We get to open up at home. We’re facing a team we have never played before so that adds to it. We’re anxious to see how we match up.”
Thomas said game film shows Fairfax has some big players.
“I believe our guys are faster and stronger,” he said. “Their quarterback has a decent arm. We expect him to throw. I believe our guys will be able to pick it off.”
Buena scrimmaged Rio Rico Aug. 16 at Rio Rico.
“We felt we did what we wanted to accomplish,” Thomas said. “Obviously all the players wanted to play every play but because it was a scrimmage, we wanted to make sure we got everybody in.”
Thomas said his players must be ready to give it their all for four quarters Friday.
“That should show us where we’re at conditioning wise,” he said. “We have some things we hope to accomplish, the big one being coming out 1-0.”
Kickoff is 7 p.m.
Ticket prices are $5 for all tickets, including students; those 5 and younger are admitted free.
Entrance for those who have bought digital tickets through Gofan will open at 5:30 p.m.
Entrance for those using cash will open at 6 p.m.
Heritage Academy-Leveen (1-0) at Tombstone (0-0)
The Tombstone Yellow Jackets will take on the Heritage Academy Heroes of Laveen at 7 p.m.
Heritage Academy played a “Week Zero” game, beating Phoenix NFL Yet High School 61-0 Aug. 18.
“We feel like we have a pretty good game plan set for Friday’s matchup,” Tombstone coach Dominik Bonilla said. “We know Heritage Academy is a good team that made the playoffs last year. If we execute our game plan, don’t turn the ball over and contain their athletic quarterback, we should be fine. I am excited going into Year Three here at Tombstone. I feel we have a really good shot this year and it all starts this Friday night. The team is healthy; no injuries sustained in last week’s scrimmage or in practice.”
According to MaxPreps this will be the first meeting between the teams.
Heritage Academy was 8-2 overall last year, 5-0 in the 2A Agua Fria Region. The Heroes lost in the first round of the state playoffs.
Douglas (0-0) at American Leadership Academy-Ironwood (0-1)
The 4A Douglas Bulldogs will be in Queen Creek taking on the 3A American Leadership Academy-Ironwood Warriors.
ALA lost to Morenci 6-0 last week in its season opener.
This is the first meeting between the schools.
Madison Highland Prep (0-1) at Bisbee (1-0)
Bisbee fans are excited to have the Pumas playing at home against Phoenix Madison Highland Prep in a 7 p.m. game at the Warren Ballpark.
The Pumas shocked Cochise County last week, dumping the Benson Bobcats 43-13 at Benson, adding to the excitement surrounding Bisbee football.
“We’ve had a pretty good week,” Bisbee first-year head coach Shawn Holley said. “The weather got us on Monday, but we watched some tape and got the game plan in (Tuesday).
“We’ve looked alright in practice. We’re starting to understand the system a little better. Still have a little ways to go when it comes to precision on routes and such. We’ve caught the ball better in practice this week, which was one of my biggest points of emphasis. The boys are excited to play at home for the first time.”
Victor Valenzuela, who was knocked out of the game with Benson following a helmet-to-helmet hit by Bobcats quarterback Dalton Crockett, has been medically cleared to play Friday, Holley said, but will only be used in case of emergency.
“We need him 100% for the Douglas game,” Holley said.
Madison Highland lost to Veritas Prep 48-0 on Aug. 18.
Sequoia Pathway (0-0) at Benson (0-1)
The Benson Bobcats will be looking to bounce back from last week’s’ disappointing season opening loss to Bisbee when they host the Sequoia Pathway Pumas of Maricopa at 7 p.m. in Benson.
Benson coach Dustin Cluff said his team had a few injuries against Bisbee and is making adjustments accordingly.
“Yes, we have experienced some adversity and challenges, but there is always a silver lining with adversity because it allows others to step in and do great things and we have had that in Bobcat country,” Cluff said. “The heart of the team is pumping and Friday night we are looking for a win. We are excited to play. We are going to have some youngsters step in, and they have been practicing hard.
“The Bisbee game has served as a reminder that we need to play mistake-free football and that will continue to be our goal. Sequoia Pathway has a few weapons, and we are eager to meet them this Friday.”
Benson is 1-0 against Sequoia Pathway, winning 49-7 in 2021.
Willcox (0-1) at Tonopah Valley (0-0)
The Willcox Cowboys will be looking to bounce back from a season opening loss Aug. 18 to the Arizona Lutheran Academy Coyotes when it heads to Tonopah Friday for a 7 p.m. game with the Tonopah Valley Phoenix.
It is the season opener for Tonopah.
Willcox hung with Arizona Lutheran in the season opener, leading 21-20 midway through the fourth quarter when the Coyotes scored, taking a 24-21 lead, and then capitalized on a Willcox mistake to score again, coming away with a 32-21 victory.
St. David (1-0) at Sells Baboquivari (1-0)
One of these teams will suffer its first loss of the season and will get scored on Friday when the St. David Tigers travel to Sells to face the Baboquivari Warriors in eight-man football.
St. David shut out Kearny Ray 50-0 last week while Baboquivari blanked Fort Thomas 44-0.
“I thought we played very well at Ray,” St. David coach Braden Davis said. “They’re not a bad team but made a few more mistakes than we did. I felt our defense played particularly well and Coach (Greg) Barker had a great game plan to neutralize what Ray did well.
“Our kids were prepared and will be again when we head to Baboquivari. Babo is very big up front. They have a very athletic QB who likes to run. They have some backs with good speed. Overall, our team speed seems to be better, so we’ll hope to rely on speed and our game preparation to get another victory. Fortunately, we have no injuries right now, but we have had several kids out sick. We’re going to have everyone healthy and ready to roll.”
According to MaxPreps St. David is 5-0 versus Baboquivari, winning 56-0 last year.
Valley Union (0-0) at Ray (0-1)
The Valley Union Blue Devils will kick off their eight-man football season in Kearny, taking on the Ray Bearcats, who were shut out last week by St. David 50-0.
Valley Union originally was scheduled to host Cibecue on Aug. 18 but that game was canceled and will not be made up.
MaxPreps is reporting Valley Union is 3-6 versus Ray, having lost 28-0 last year after winning 28-8 in 2021.
