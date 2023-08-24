buena ftball 1

Colts senior receiver Simon Johnson looks the ball in as he makes the reception during practice this week.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

COCHISE COUNTY − It’s going to be an action-packed Friday night of high school football as all eight Cochise County schools will be in competition.

Buena, Douglas, Tombstone and Valley Union will play their season opener while Benson, Bisbee, St. David and Willcox will be playing their second game.

buena ftball 2

Buena High School head football coach Joe Thomas runs drills with the Colts as they get ready for tonight’s season opener in Sierra Vista.
