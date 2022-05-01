Pro Stock feature keeps fans in suspense with six lead changes, surprise ending

TUCSON — With the lights of the Pima County Fair serving as a backdrop, Tucson Speedway delivered its own share of rides Saturday. But none were as wild as the Pro Stock main event which saw six lead changes in the 25-lap chase.
Ron Searle Jr. led the first 11 laps of the feature with Don Zoll Jr. on his rear bumper. When the motor blue on Searle’s No. 7 car, Zoll took over the lead.
The caution came out to clear the oil left by Searle, closing the gap Zoll had acquired over the rest of the field. Barry Levitt assumed the lead on the restart.
Levitt came to a stop on the track on lap 12 with ignition issues on his No. 67 taking him out of contention.
Jeremy Smith took over the lead but would have to battle with Jason Pugliese for the top position.
The two drove door to door with Smith having the better of it until lap 19 when he ran over something on the track resulting in a flat right rear tire.
Pugliese took over the lead after a three-wide battle with Zoll and Richard Dorman, who started the race on the back row.
Dorman, who had not been a factor for the greater portion of the race, took the lead from Pugliese coming to the white flag. Don Geary made his way up front to battle with Pugliese for second, but settled for a third-place finish.
This win did not come easy for Dorman and his crew.
“We lost the power steering belt, and had to patch a hole in the header during practice. In the heat, the left rear caliper and disc brake caught fire and I had to pull into the infield,” Dorman said of his day leading up to the start of the main event. “We honestly thought we were done, but I have an amazing crew that got me back out there and it really payed off in the end.”
“This year has not been good for us at all. Everything seems to have gone wrong, so to go out in win was just incredible,” Dorman said.
In other main event racing, Michael Egurola won the two-stage Thunder Truck main event holding off David Levitt who ran a strong second. Jennifer Hall finished third.
The Hornet and Mini Stock divisions ran their main events simultaneously with Tim Olds taking the checkered in the Hornet division and Jim Bates backing up his opening night win in the Mini Stock.
In the final race of the night, from his sixth-place starting position, Nick O’Neil took the lead on the first lap of the Modified main event. Brian Harrington Jr. tried to chase O’Neil down but settled for second. Paul French Jr. rounded out the podium.
Following the Victory Lane ceremony, Harrington took a final memorial lap, in reverse, around the track to spread the ashes of his longtime friend and former Modified driver A.J. Jurado who passed away in 2020. Jurado also raced a Factory Stock at the 3/8th-mile oval which he called home.
Tucson Speedway is back in action May 7 with the NASCAR Super Late Models, Hobby Stocks, Legends, Bandolero Bandits and Bandolero Outlaws. For information or to purchase tickets, visit www.tucsonspeedway.com
