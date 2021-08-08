TUCSON — The July 31 race at Tucson Speedway was bittersweet for Colton Tutt.
The Hobby Stock points leader knew this would be his final race of the 2021 season.
Tutt, who turned 18 on July 18, has known since the age of 16 that this day was coming.
On Aug. 10, Tutt will leave for Sheppard Air Force Base in San Antonio for basic training. Tech school in Wichita Falls, Texas, will follow, and then a career as an aircraft mechanic.
His goal is to work as crew chief on an A-10, which his father and grandfather have crewed.
Though Tutt is not thrilled he’ll be leaving the sport he has grown to love, he said, “To better my career, in the long run, it’s going to be worth it.”
When asked what he will miss most about his life in Tucson, he answered, “Racing.”
As Tutt departs to his new role in the United States Air Force, Jay Vander Weg will likely take the points lead in his absence.
Coming into this role is bittersweet for Vander Weg, a close friend of the Tutt family. He said he and Tutt consider themselves teammates at the racetrack.
“You could not ask for a better young man,” Vander Weg said. “He is the most respectful young man I have met in a long time. I can’t wait for 2022, it’s going to be a great season.”
Tutt dominated his final race, leading from start to finish.
After a final victory lap, Tutt nosed up to the track wall for a burnout-and-smoke show that brought fans to their feet.
In other main event racing, Devin Jones led the Bandit Bandolero field to the green flag for the main event.
Maddox O’Brien cleared Stephen Bazen on lap two and began to chase down Jones.
O’Brien used lapped traffic to take the lead from Jones on lap five for his second win of the 2021 season. Jones finished second and Stephen Bazen third.
Bryceton Meyer led the Legend field to the green flag and held the lead until lap five when Christian Bazen made the pass for the top spot.
Coming out of turn one on lap 18, Meyer spun, attempting to reclaim the lead. With nowhere to go, TJ Roberts drove up and over the right side of Meyer’s No. 7 car.
Lonnie Hochstetler moved into second on the restart. Mike Webber and Justin Case battled for third. Case saved his No. 69 car from spinning, coming out of four on the final lap. Webber took third.
Bazen drove his No. 43 Legend to the winner’s circle.
An early red flag caused a lengthy delay in the Outlaw Late Model field when the motor in the No. 24 car driven by Bill Kusar blew. After the track was cleared of fluid and deemed safe to race, Hershel McGriff Jr. took his place at the front of the line, passing pole setter Jennifer Hall.
Though McGriff could not shake Hall, he held on to the lead for his sixth main event win of 2021. Hall finished second, and Woody Cummins rounded out the podium.
Ashton Leonard and Quinn Davis brought the Bandolero Outlaws to the green flag. Leonard had the advantage, but could not shake Davis and Anika O’Brien on his tail.
With inches between the top three coming out of four on lap two, Davis came down the track, and O’Brien backed off to avoid an incident.
Leonard, Davis and O’Brien separated themselves from the rest of the field with no changes to the top three crossing the checkered flag.
Brett Yackey and Joe Paladenic had the front row for the Super Late Model feature. Yackey pulled ahead on the start.
Paladenic dove to the inside on lap three ,making it a drag race for the lead.
The two raced door-to-door with each taking their turn in the top spot on the leaderboard. Dylan Jones watched the battle in the third spot.
At the end of the 40-lap feature, Yackey was in the top spot, just inches over Paladenic in a photo finish.
Tucson Speedway is back in action Aug. 14 with the NASCAR Modifieds, Pro Stocks, Thunder Trucks, Hornets and Mini Stocks. Gates open at 5 p.m., and racing starts at 6:30 p.m.
For information, visit www.tucsonspeedway.com.
