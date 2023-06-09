Pueblo del Sol hosts Hummingbird Invitational

Mary Jansen putts as Nicole White watches Wednesday at the Hummingbird Classic Invitational.

 Bruce Whetten Herald Review

SIERRA VISTA — A capacity field of 80 golfers competed in the Hummingbird Classic Invitational Wednesday, June 7, at Pueblo Del Sol Country Club.

The event was hosted by the Pueblo del Sol Women’s Golf Association.

