Pueblo del Sol hosts Hummingbird invitational By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Jun 9, 2023

SIERRA VISTA — A capacity field of 80 golfers competed in the Hummingbird Classic Invitational Wednesday, June 7, at Pueblo Del Sol Country Club.The event was hosted by the Pueblo del Sol Women's Golf Association.Women golfers from all over the state competed in the 18-hole tournament, which began with a shotgun start and concluded with an awards ceremony.Tournament results were not available at press time Thursday and will run in the Sunday edition of the Herald/Review.The Hummingbird Classic began in 1975 and has been held every year since.
