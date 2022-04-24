WILLCOX − Friday’s 2A East Region baseball showdown between the Bisbee Pumas and the Willcox Cowboys was interrupted by darkness with the score tied 12-12 after five complete innings of play.
Tom Heck, Bisbee High School athletic director, said that play will resume at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, with Bisbee batting in the top of the sixth inning.
Friday’s game with Willcox was the second in two days between the teams.
Bisbee won Thursday’s meeting at the Warren Ballpark 12-10.
Friday, Bisbee scored a pair of runs in the second inning and added an additional run in the third, taking a 4-1 lead.
Willcox rallied for five runs in the bottom of the third to lead 6-4.
The Pumas scored three times in the top of the fifth to lead 12-10 but Willcox scored two runs in the bottom half of the inning making the score 12-12. Then game officials ruled it was too dark to continue.
Thursday’s game at the Warren Ballpark was similar as both teams traded leads until Bisbee prevailed in the end.
David Zamudio, Sebastian Lopez and David Chapman pitched for Bisbee.
Bisbee’s Lopez and Victor Ramirez each went 3-for-4, Bryceton Meyer and Horacio Olivarria each were 2-for-4 and Diego Chavez and EJ Herrnandez each went 1-for-3.
Bisbee closes out its regular season this week, hosting Morenci on Tuesday, traveling to Valley Union on Wednesday and returning to Willcox on Thursday to compete the suspended game.
