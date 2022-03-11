Pumas baseball tops St. Augustine 17-7

BISBEE — The Bisbee Pumas baseball team got back into the win column Tuesday, beating the Tucson St. Augustine Catholic Wolves 17-7 in five innings at the Warren Ballpark.
St. Augustine led 1-0 going into the bottom of the first when Bisbee sent eight batters to the plate and scored four runs on one hit and an error.
Bisbee tacked on another run in the second, increasing its lead to 5-1. St. Augustine pulled within two at 5-3 scoring once in the third and once again in the fourth.
The Pumas rallied for another four runs in the bottom half of the fourth, extending their lead to 9-3.
Bisbee had an 11-4 lead going into the top of the sixth when St. Augustine rallied for three runs, making the score 11-7.
The Pumas countered with six runs in the bottom half of the inning, taking a 17-7 lead, which allowed the game to be called on the 10-run mercy rule.
Junior David Zamudio started the game on the mound for Bisbee, lasting 5 2/3 innings before running out of his 105 allotted pitches. Zamudio gave up seven runs and seven hits, walking three and striking out 10.
Freshman pitcher Bryceton Meyer closed out the game, striking out the only batter he faced.
Bisbee had 14 hits. Meyer was 3-for-4, with three RBIs, two stolen bases and five runs scored. Diego Chavez was 3-for-5 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Victor Zamudio hit 2-for-3 with a double, two stolen bases, three RBIs, two runs scored and he was hit twice by pitches. Zamudio was 2-for-4 with a double, triple, two runs scored, three RBIs and two stolen bases.
Pumas coach Todd Hammett said his team played much better that it did against Madison Highland Prep, when Bisbee committed eight errors in a 16-15 loss.
Hammett said his team committed five errors against St. Augustine and once they stop making mistakes they will be much better.
Bisbee is hosting its annual baseball tournament this weekend at the Warren Ballpark. Eight teams are competing in two pools.
Bisbee, San Miguel, St. David and Valley Union are in Pool A while Wickenburg, Willcox, Kearney Ray and Alchesay are in Pool B.
Four games were played Thursday.
Friday’s schedule: Alchesay vs. Ray, noon; Wickenburg vs. Alchesay, 2 p.m.; Wickenburg vs. Willcox, 4 p.m.; and St. David vs. Bisbee, 6 p.m .
Saturday’s schedule begins with Wickenburg vs. Ray, 10 a.m.; Ray vs. Willcox, noon; San Miguel vs. Valley Union, 2 p.m.; and San Miguel vs. Bisbee, 4 p.m. The championship game between the two pool winners is at 6.
Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors/military, $3 for students, and no charge for 5 and younger.
