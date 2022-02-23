BISBEE − Baseball season begins this week for the Bisbee Pumas, who will play four games in two days at the Cougar Classic Baseball Tournament hosted by Phoenix Christian High School.
The Pumas’ season begins Feb. 25 with a game against the Payson Longhorns followed by a showdown with the host team.
On Feb. 26 Bisbee will face the El Mirage Dysart Demons before wrapping up tournament play against the Phoenix Arizona Lutheran Coyotes.
After taking a year off Todd Hammett is back as head coach of the Pumas. Assisting him will be Mike Chavez, Jimmy Soreano, Bert Bernal and Albert Ambriz, who was helping coach wrestling.
“We’re young this year,” Hammett said. “We have a couple of seniors that will contribute this year. Other than that, we’re going to have three to four juniors, a couple of sophomores and two to three freshmen. To me, that’s a young team.”
The seniors Hammett is referring to are EJ Herandez who will be playing his fourth year of varsity baseball and was a 2A South Region honorable mention honoree; and Joseph Villescas, a left-handed pitcher who is also going play the outfield.
Junior David Zamudio, who just finished with basketball, and Victor Ramirez along with Diego Chavez, who was second team all-region last year, are expected to contribute, along with sophomore Jose Mendez, who also just finished basketball.
“I expect Anthony Molina, who is just a sophomore, to really help out,” Hammett said. “We have a couple of freshmen, one of which is Bryston Meyers and Horacio Olivera, I expect to really contribute.”
Hammett said the biggest challenge he sees for himself and his staff is getting the players to learn to trust each other on the field and learn to play together.
“We’re trying to teach these kids about bunt coverages as well as cuts and double cuts,” he said.
Because basketball concluded Thursday, there has yet to be a full squad at practice.
“That’s the most frustrating part, not having a complete team,” he said. “It’s a good thing we’re playing four games in the Phoenix Christian tournament which won’t count against us. Plus, we will have at least four games in our tournament (March 10-12). That’s eight games that won’t count in the power points.”
Hammett says the 2A South Region is one of the competitive regions in the state.
“Top to bottom everybody is pretty good,” he said. “Benson, who won the state championship last year, is in our region. Morenci and Pima are now in our region and you know Willcox is going to be tough. That (Ayden) Fuentes kid they’ve got is going to be a stud. You cannot have an off day in our section and expect to win. We will show up ready to play every day. If not, we’re going to lose.
“I’m happy with the talent that we have and I’m excited to work with them to see what they can become. I’m anxious to see who we are this first weekend when we go to Phoenix and then see where we’re at the last three weeks of the season. I think we’ll improve greatly from the start of the season to the finish. We’re going to show up and try to win every game we play. I can guarantee you that.”
