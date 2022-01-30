BISBEE — The Bisbee Pumas boys basketball team knocked off the Tombstone Yellow Jackets 71-32 Thursday, keeping their hopes of making the 2A state playoffs very much alive.
Bisbee bounced back from a 67-34 loss at Pima on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
The split last week resulted in Bisbee being ranked 13th in the Class 2A boys basketball rankings that were released Friday. Pima is ranked fifth, Willcox 10th and Benson 29th.
The 2A conference play-in games take place Feb. 16 with teams ranked ninth through 24 with the winners advancing to the state championship round which begins Feb. 18.
Thursday’s game began with a barrage of 3-point baskets. Bisbee hit back-to-back 3s to begin the game only to see Tombstone’s Malachi Keller sink two 3s and Amari Leech drill a 3, giving the Yellow Jackets a 9-6 lead. Sebastian Lopez, Jose Mendez and David Zamudio each scored baskets for the Pumas and Mendez’s back-to-back 3s capped off a 12-0 run for an 18-9 lead. Keller drilled a 3 for Tombstone as the quarter expired, cutting Bisbee’s lead to 18-12.
The Pumas outscored Tombstone 25-8 in the second quarter as Jose Zazueta came off the bench and scored eight points. Zamudio’s seven gave Bisbee a 43-20 halftime lead.
In the second half the Pumas maintained the tempo, outscoring Tombstone 28-12. Two notable highlights came in the closing seconds when Bisbee freshman Sebastian Lopez slammed home a two-handed dunk, bringing the Bisbee fans to their feet. Seconds later, following Pumas fans chants of “We want Wilbert,” junior Wilbert Maxwell entered the game and scored the final points of the game, once again bringing the Bisbee faithful to their feet.
Mendez and Zamudio each scored 17 points to lead the Pumas. Lopez chipped in 12, Zazueta contributed 10 and Adiel Armenta had nine.
Keller led Tombstone in scoring with 12 points; Eric Carrillo followed with eight and Ty Adams and Amari Leech each scored five.
“Tonight, against Tombstone we did what we had to do,” Bisbee acting head coach Tom Heck said. “Our pressure helped us get some separation. These kids always play hard. Our execution may not have been perfect tonight, but I felt we had really good chemistry and did a good job of sharing the basketball. I know Tombstone was probably a little tired having played the night before. I thought we rebounded well and didn’t give up a lot of second and third chances.”
In the game at Pima, the Roughriders led 15-10 at the end of the first quarter. A 24-8 second quarter surge by the host team gave Pima a 39-18 lead at intermission. The Roughriders outscored Bisbee 28-16 the second half.
Mendez and Zamudio each scored 11 points to lead Bisbee.
“I’ve been around a long time and that Pima boys basketball team is one of the best teams, for smaller schools, that I have seen in a long time,” Heck said. “Pima is good. They’re big and they handle the ball well. They have great floor spacing for their size. They transition very well, and they board very well. In order to beat Pima, we need to slow it down and shorten the game and not give them second, third and fourth chances. Pima, to me, is by far the best team in the league overall and after that it’s a shootout between us, Benson and Willcox. It’s going to be a war down the stretch.”
Bisbee, 8-3 overall, 5-2 in conference, 4-2 in the 2A East Region play, has five games left in its regular season, four against top-ranked teams. Up first is a rematch at home against Pima on Feb. 1 followed by road games Feb. 3 and 7 against Benson and Willcox.
Tombstone (3-14, 1-7, 0-5) is at Benson on Monday and hosts Morenci on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.