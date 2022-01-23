Pumas bounce back to beat Willcox 56-23

BISBEE − Following a disappointing loss to the Benson Bobcats two nights earlier in the Bisbee High School gym, the Bisbee girls basketball team got back into the win column Friday night, beating the Willcox Cowgirls 56-23.
Bisbee was 13th in the latest 2A girls basketball rankings. Willcox was 24th.
“Our lack of rebounding really hurt us in the loss to Benson,” Bisbee coach Courtney Borquez said. “We worked on rebounding in practice and tonight it paid off. We played much better tonight.”
Borquez said they looked at the loss to Benson as a wakeup call, showing them there are still things they need to work on.
Opening game baskets from Gabby Lopez, Valerie Wright and Alexia Lopez allowed the Pumas to jump to a 6-0 lead.
Bisbee padded its lead to 10-2 at the midway point of the opening quarter and went on to lead 15-5 at the end of the first eight minutes of play.
Bisbee opened the second quarter with an 11-0 run to lead 26-5. Willcox’s offense then kicked into gear and the Cowgirls outscored the Pumas 14-4 the remainder of the quarter, trailing 30-19 at the half.
Bisbee began the second half with another strong offensive surge. Gabby Lopez pumped in 10 points and Yanitza Romero and Ademina Martinez each contributed four as the Pumas outscored the Cowgirls 20-2, taking a commanding lead into the fourth quarter.
Gabby Lopez led all scorers with 22 points. Alexis Lopez followed with 11, Martinez chipped in 10 and Yanitza Romero contributed eight.
Willcox was led by Mia Mongarro, who scored 11 points. Madison Bennett followed with six.
Borquez said beating Willcox was a good way for her team, 11-2 overall, 3-2 in conference and 2-1 in the 2A East Region, to end the week and get ready for a tough week ahead that includes a road trip to Pima on Tuesday and a home game against Tombstone on Thursday.
Willcox coach Garrett Douglas said he was missing several players Friday but those that did play gave it all they had and he was happy with their effort. The Cowgirls drop to 7-11 overall, 3-4 in conference and 0-3 in region with games this week at Morenci on Tuesday and at Benson on Friday.
