TOMBSTONE — The Bisbee Pumas picked up their third win of the week Friday, knocking off the Tombstone Yellow Jackets 85-46 in 2A East Region boys basketball action.
On Thursday the Pumas thumped Valley Union 50-22 in a non-region game.
Against the Yellow Jackets, Bisbee’s David Zamudio pumped in three 3-point baskets and connected on two more buckets and Jose Mendez drilled two 3’s as Bisbee took a commanding 35-10 first quarter lead.
Mendez added six more points in the second quarter as the Pumas outscored the Yellow Jackets 14-12 for a 49-20 lead at the half.
Bisbee continued its hot shooting the second half, outscoring the Yellow Jackets 36-27.
Zamudio had a game-high 30 points, Mendez followed with 16 and Sebastian Lopez contributed 12.
Malachi Kelller led Tombstone with 15 points. Amari Leech followed with six.
“I am very proud of the energy we came out with,” Bisbee coach Mike Hernandez said. “It was a point of emphasis to come out with great defensive energy to set the tone. David Zamudio had 30 in three quarters, and I sat him in fourth to get some other guys minutes and he was cheering from the bench. It was a great team effort.
“We came out a little slow against Valley Union and our defense turned into offense against Valley Union and tonight we decided to play that style of defense from the get-go, and it brought out the best in us. Mendez ran the show and had some steals and tough finishes all night and Ramon Loya was also playing with great defensive energy all night.”
The night before against Valley Union, both teams got off to a slow start.
Zamudio scored all four of Bisbee’s first quarter points and Landon Glenn had the Blue Devils’ lone bucket as Bisbee led 4-2 after the first eight minutes of play.
Things picked up quickly in the second quarter as Zamudio drilled three 3’s, sparking Bisbee on an 18-6 run and a 22-8 lead at the half.
The Pumas controlled the tempo the second half, outscoring Valley Union 28-14.
Zamudio scored 22 points to lead the Pumas. Mendez followed with 10 and Lopez contributed six.
Glenn led the Blue Devils with 11 points. Gio Ruiz scored four.
“We hope to take this momentum we gained this week into next week’s games,” Hernandez said.
Bisbee, 6-1 overall, 3-0 in conference, 2-0 in East Region, has two home games scheduled this week beginning with Benson on Wednesday and Willcox on Friday.
Tombstone, 3-10 overall, 1-4 in conference, 0-2 in region, is at Morenci on Friday and hosts Pima on Friday.
Valley Union has just one game this week, at Fort Thomas on Tuesday.
