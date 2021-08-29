BISBEE — It was an impressive start to the high school football season for the Bisbee Pumas who came out Friday and dominated the offensive and defensive sides of the line of scrimmage, coming away with a 46-0 win over the Catalina Trojans at Warren Ball Park.
Diego Chavez scored three touchdowns for Bisbee, while Geoffrey Gribble had two and had two more that were nullified by penalty, and Camden Miller booted a long-distance field goal that will place him in the record books.
Chavez got the offense going putting Bisbee on the board 17 seconds into the game when he broke free for a 49-yard TD run on the first offensive play of the game.
The defense meanwhile pushed the Trojans backward on their first series of the night, moving Catalina from its own 20-yard back to its four-yard line where a bad snap on fourth down went out of the end zone for a safety, giving Bisbee a 9-0 lead.
Gribble ran the ensuing free kick back 61-yards for a score and Miller’s successful extra point put the Pumas up 16-0 just under five minutes into the game.
Bisbee’s freshman quarterback Sebastian Lopez, making his high school debut, picked off a Catalina pass on the ensuing possession while playing on defense. Three plays later, he was in the end zone for a score for the offense.
Later in the quarter, Miller would boot an impressive 45-yard field goal. Chavez then scored on an 18-yard fumble recovery and another freshman, Michael Coronado, scored on the 2-point conversion giving, the Pumas a comfortable 34-0 lead as the first quarter ended.
Gribble’s 23-yard TD run in the second quarter gave Bisbee a 40-0 lead at the intermission. Chavez closed out the scoring with a 10-yard TD run in the third as the Pumas led 46-0 and the game was put into a running clock which happens when a team is up by 40 points or more, per AIA rules.
“It felt really good being out here tonight with my teammates playing a sport that we all love,” Chavez said after the game. “I was really happy with how we played tonight. Now we just need to move forward and improve every game.”
Chavez credited his offensive line for opening some holes for him that he was able to run through virtually untouched.
His ended the night with four carries for 83-yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, he had nine tackles, six of which were solo and two of which resulted in a loss of yardage; an interception, sack, and a fumble recovery which he ran back for a score.
Gribble had one carry for 25 yards, a kickoff return for a score, along with TD runs of 28 and 23-yards that were both called back due to penalties.
Bisbee’s defense did not allow Catalina to cross midfield until late in the game when the Pumas were well out in front.
“Like I had mentioned before, we kind of came into this game blind,” Bisbee head coach Brian Vertrees said after the win. “I knew we had some really good players and I was comfortable where we were with our scheme but we didn’t have any idea what to expect from them.”
The coach said it was obvious from the start his team was focused and ready to play. Catalina, who suited up 17 players for the game, showed signs of not having played in two years.
“I felt if we executed and protected the football we’d be in pretty good shape,” he added.
“I’m really proud of these guys. One of our big focuses this year was getting our linebacker play back up to where it needs to be to compete at a high level. I thought our inside linebackers and safeties played some good fundamental football tonight. That was a key for us, to take what we saw, process it and make the plays on defense. We know we have some playmakers on offense. It was just a matter of getting those guys the ball and making sure we executed the blocking schemes.”
The coach said Miller’s field goal either tied the school record or broke it; he’ll have to check.
“That’s why we call him Leg-a-tron,” Vertrees remarked about his kicker. “With him we know anytime we get inside the 40 we have a chance at getting three points. Having a kicker like him is a luxury in high school football.”
Chavez states this team has a lot of energy and talent and he’s expecting good things from them as the season progresses.
Next up for Bisbee is a trip to Miami next Friday. Miami was defeated 56-14 at home by Pima Friday night in its season opener.
