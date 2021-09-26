Bisbee High School’s 2020 homecoming king and queen Tyler Schasten and Jenitzia Valenzuela were honored at Friday’s 2021 homecoming game. The couple weren't recognized last year due to the coronavirus.
Bisbee sophomore receiver David Chapman can’t quite reach the ball as Santa Rita senior defender Tyrese Linebarger looks on in Friday's homecoming game in Warren Ballpark.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Pumas junior Diego Chavez bulls through Santa Rita junior Manny Mero.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
A Santa Rita fumble at the goal line results in another Bisbee touchdown after the Pumas recovered it in Friday’s homecoming game.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
The 2021 Bisbee High School royalty was announced during halftime of Friday’s homecoming game. The king and queen are Lexi Lopez and Camden Miller.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
BISBEE — The Bisbee High School Pumas had a successful homecoming Friday night, snapping a two-game skid and recording a 55-0 shutout of the Tucson Santa Rita Eagles at Warren Ballpark.
Bisbee senior Geoffrey Gribble scored the first touchdown from 8 yards out. Diego Chavez scored twice for Bisbee in the quarter and David Chapman also scored as Bisbee took control early and never let up.
In the second quarter Chavez and Gribble rushed for TDs and Leevon Sears recoverd a fumble forced by EJ Hernandez in the end zone to make the first half score 48-0.
In the second half, freshman Bryceton Myers scored from 52 yards out. The final score of 55-0 came after Camden Miller kicked the extra point.
According to Bisbee coach Brian Vertrees, Sebastian Lopez was 3-for-4 passing for 68 yards. Chavez ran for 106 yards on five carries with two TDs.
Myers led the Pumas in rushing with 115 yard on five carries and a touchdown; Chapman scored on a 26-yard run and Gribble scored two TDs on two touches.
“I think our guys came out very focused after a good week of practice and started fast, which was a goal for us coming in this week,” Vertrees said. “I was very pleased with the defense our guys played tonight and I think we did a great job of cutting down the mental errors that derailed us last week.
“We were able to get a lot of young players in and get them some experience. There were some penalties we had that we definitely needed to clean up going into conference play, but overall I think our guys did a great job improving on the focus areas we identified this week.
“Conference play is going to be a whole different animal, though, and we have to continue to improve and practice with purpose as we do not have any room for error the next five weeks.”
Next up for Bisbee (3-2) is a tough home game with Morenci Friday at 7 p.m. at the Warren Ballpark.
