Pumas fall to Pima on Senior Night

Bisbee's graduating seniors, from left, Oscar Mendoza, EJ Hernandez, Geoffrey Gribble, Chris Contreras, Daniel Moroyoqui, Dario Noriega, Camden Miller, Edward Holly, Abdiel Armenta and Nito Hernandez. Not pictured is manager Carlos Chapman.
BISBEE — Knowing sole possession of first place in the 2A San Pedro Region could be on the line should they win, the Pima Roughriders put a damper on the Bisbee Pumas’ Senior Night with a 42-13 victory Friday at the Warren Ballpark.
It was not the way the 10 seniors on the Bisbee football team wanted to end their high school career.
Prior to kickoff Pumas head coach Brian Vertress and his staff honored graduating seniors Oscar Mendoza, Abdiel Armenta, Daniel Moroyoqui, Geoffrey Gribble, Dario Noriega, Camden Miller, Nito Hernandez, Chris Contreras, EJ Hernandez, Edward Holly and manager Carlos Chapman.
Pima came out and led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter, 21-0 at the half.
The second half was a little more balanced as the Roughriders outscored Bisbee 21-13.
Diego Chavez and Gribble each scored for Bisbee and Miller’s point after touchdown gave the Pumas their lone points.
According to Vertrees, Chavez ran for 132 yards on 19 carries, Gribble 25 yards on three carries, Bryceton Meyers 42 yards on eight carries and Nito Hernandez blocked a punt in the third quarter.
With Pima’s win and Willcox’s 27-10 loss to Morenci, Pima is in sole possession of first place in the region with one game remaining against Morenci.
Bisbee, 3-6 overall, 3-5 in conference and 0-4 in region, closes out the season in Tombstone at 7 p.m Friday, Oct. 29, against the Yellow Jackets, also 0-4 in the region
