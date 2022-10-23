BISBEE — Bisbee High School senior Diego Chavez, playing his final high school football game in front of the hometown crowd at the Warren Ballpark, scored twice Friday in a 33-14 loss to the San Tan Valley Sabercats on what was Senior Night for the Pumas.

“I can’t believe this is my last home game,” Chavez said after the game. “It hurts going out with a loss, but I have no regrets, I gave it my all.”

