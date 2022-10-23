Bisbee High School's seniors, back row from left, Wilbert Maxwell, Kaleb Peterson, Diego Chavez, Luis Valdez, Julian Grijalva, and Hector Martinez. Front row, from left, Isiah Contreras, Hyderick Herbernan, Landyn Sierra and Joseph Coronado.
Bisbee senior Diego Chavez fights free of a San Tan Valley player as he attempts to score Friday night in Warren.
Photos by Bruce Whetten Herald/Review
Bisbee's David Champman lunges forward for a few additional yards Friday against San Tan Valley.
Bruce Whetten Herald/Review
Bisbee's Sebastian Lopez fights his way into the endzone on the 2-point conversion attempt Friday night in Warren.
Bruce Whetten Herald/Review
Bisbee's senior cheerleaders, from left, Alexsa Espinosa, Gabriela Lopez, and Dayana Aguilera.
BISBEE — Bisbee High School senior Diego Chavez, playing his final high school football game in front of the hometown crowd at the Warren Ballpark, scored twice Friday in a 33-14 loss to the San Tan Valley Sabercats on what was Senior Night for the Pumas.
“I can’t believe this is my last home game,” Chavez said after the game. “It hurts going out with a loss, but I have no regrets, I gave it my all.”
San Tan, a 3A school that was ranked 13th in last week’s AIA365.com high school in last week’s state rankings and plays in the 3A Central Region where they are currently tied with Florence for second place behind Phoenix’s Eastmark High School, agreed to come to Cochise County after both schools lost their respective opponents for this week.
Bisbee overcame an auspicious start when on the first play of the game a bad snap in the shot gun formation sailed over quarterback Sebastian Lopez’s head resulting in an 18-yard loss.
Because of the loss in yardage the Pumas eventually punted but were quickly given a break when San Tan Valley muffed the punt, and the Pumas were there for the recovery.
Four plays following the turnover Chavez broke free for a 46-yard touchdown run giving Bisbee the early lead. The Pumas were stopped on the 2-point conversion attempt and led 6-0.
San Tan Valley came right back on its ensuing possession and scored. They also missed the extra point leaving the score tied at 6-6.
Two scores in the second quarter gave San Tan Valley a 19-6 lead at the half. The Sabercats added another TD in the fourth taking a 26-6 lead.
The Pumas had an opportunity to score in the third quarter but fumbled the ball at the 1-yard line where it was recovered in the endzone by the Sabercats and moved out to the 20.
Chavez would later score on a 3-yard run and Lopez scored on the 2-point conversion making score 26-14.
Bisbee’s coach Brian Vertrees praised his players effort against a larger school.
“I think our guys played their guts out tonight,” he said. “I’m super proud of how hard we played. We’ve got to play better red zone offense. We left too many points on the field down in that area. Our tackling, which has been pretty good for most of the season, tonight, for whatever reason, was subpar. I think there’s a lot of good things to build on from tonight. Losing to a good team like we did tonight, there’s no shame in that. I feel that had we played better in different situations tonight it may have been a different story.”
The coach admits it’s tough saying goodbye to this group of seniors.
“Several of them are four-year guys,” he said. “Diego has been a three-year captain for us. Luis Valdez has been a stalwart offensive lineman for the last three seasons. Kaleb Pederson came out this year. He quickly became a big key piece of our team. It’s sad to see these guys go. It’s sad knowing this is their last home game here.”
Stats from the game had Chavez finishing with 121 yards on 14 carries and two scores; Lopez was 8-17 through the air for 181 yards and an interception had 118 yards on the ground on 18 carries.
Pederson rushed for 56 yards on nine carries; Bryceton Meyer had five carries for 48 yards and three receptions for 93 yards.
David Chapman had three receptions for 58 yards.
Lopez led the Pumas defensively with 10 total tackles, one of which was for a loss. Fabian Hernandez followed with nine, one of which was for a loss.
Prior to the start of the game the seniors from the football and volleyball teams, as well as the cheer squad were honored along with their parents.
The football seniors that were honored were Wilbert Maxwell, Kaleb Pederson, Diego Chavez, Luis Valdez, Julian Grijalva, Hector Martinez, Isaiah Gutierrez, Hyderick Herberman, Landyn Sierra and Joseph Coronado.
Bisbee, 3-6 overall, 3-3 in conference, 1-3 in region, closes out the regular season this Friday at Catalina, who lost to Willcox 52-6 Friday.
“Even though Catalina is struggling we can’t take them lightly,” Vertrees said. “It will more than likely be their Senior Night. We need to be ready to play and hopefully send these seniors out with a win.”
