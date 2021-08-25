BISBEE — The Bisbee Pumas remember last year and how it felt going 1-6.
The seniors on the team are determined not to repeat that performance and would like to challenge for the league title and qualify for the state playoffs like they did in 2019.
Bisbee begins its season on Friday, Aug. 27, at home against the Tucson Catalina Trojans. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Brian Vertrees is beginning his fifth season as head coach of the Pumas and 15th season overall in the football program.
“Last year was a reminder of how important the details are in this game,” he said. “As a team, we were pretty young last year. With so much out of our control last year, it was a reminder to us to control the controllables and hone in on the details this season. We took that mindset into the summer and embraced it, and I think it has gone a long way towards shaping the identity of this team and coaching staff.”
Vertrees said the Pumas lost six players to graduation, four of whom were full-time starters.
Looking at the numbers and the talent he has, Vertrees is optimistic heading into the season as eight starters return on offense and seven on defense.
Junior Diego Chavez is back to quarterback the Pumas. Protecting him on the line will be seniors EJ Hernandez, Edward Holly and junior Chris Contreras. Hernandez, Holly and Contreras will also anchor the defensive line, while Chavez will be playing inside linebacker.
Senior Geoffrey Gribble is expected to see plenty of action at running back and defensive back.
Sophomore David Chapman has shown to have some speed and quickness. He is expected to be a threat at wide receiver as well as defensive back.
“All of the guys mentioned above have experience as starters for us,” Vertrees said. “Our numbers are roughly the same as the last couple of seasons. However, our summer program participation was very high, we had our guys out in force in the weight room and on the field all summer with a great deal of consistency and commitment. I attribute that directly to our leadership.”
Looking at the conference race, Vertrees said it’s no secret that Benson is in prime position to defend its conference title from a year ago.
“Not only are they returning everyone from an outstanding team in 2020, they also have a tremendous coaching staff that will have their guys ready to play each week,” he said.
“That being said, I think we have to play our best football every single week to compete in our conference this season. It is loaded with talent, and even more impressive is the quality of coaches leading each of the teams. It is going to be a grind of physical, tough football down the stretch this year.
“For us, the focus has to be on improving every week and preparing well to be able to compete in conference play. We are going in with the mindset of taking it week by week and focusing on making every rep count.”
Benson and Bisbee will square off Oct. 8 in Bisbee, a date the Pumas have circled along with the Sept. 10 showdown with Douglas. The Sept. 10 game is scheduled to be played in Douglas, but could be moved to Bisbee if work on Douglas’ field is not completed.
Vetrees said he’s excited about how hard his team is working to have a winning season.
“I think fans can expect to see our guys come out each week and play hard,” he said. “Last year was a big refocus year for us and an opportunity for me to reflect and grow as a coach. I think our team will benefit from the adversity we experienced last season and show improvement in all phases.
“My hope is that every week fans will see a team that shows up to compete at a high level and plays the game with passion. There is always a great deal of excitement surrounding a new season. I’m very excited for our guys to get the opportunity to compete this season, but the real challenge is to make sure our guys understand not to look ahead and keep the focus on what is right in front of us — each play, each day, each week.”
